By Unathi Nkanjeni

15 Sep 2023

11:05 am

Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at Buthelezi’s funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that flags be flown half-mast until the evening of the day of the funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral on Saturday, 16 September. 

Buthelezi is expected to have a unique send-off because of his position in the Zulu royal household.

He will be honoured with the special official funeral category 1. 

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Sports Complex in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

READ MORE: Declaration of a special funeral for Buthelezi should remove doubt over his legacy – IFP

Magwenya was briefing the media at the Union Buildings about Ramaphosa’s diary.

“In accordance with the state, official, and provincial official funeral policy of the government, a special official funeral category 1 is a recognition reserved for individuals of extraordinary distinction as designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa,” said Magwenya. 

No security fears

The funeral, according to him, will include elements of military honours. 

“The president has directed that flags be flown half-mast at flag stations around the country until the evening of the day of the funeral,” he said. 

ALSO READ: King Misuzulu will not be attending Buthelezi’s funeral: Here’s why

Police minister Bheki Cele said there were no security fears around Buthelezi’s funeral.

“As police, we have come together with the leaders of IFP to make sure the funeral goes accordingly at the stadium. We hope, because it is a funeral of someone who was respected, there won’t be any security risks.”

 Buthelezi died last week at the age of 95.

