Knysna has only 10 days of water left as crisis deepens

The Knysna Municipality has warned that the town is facing an acute water crisis, with only 10 days of supply remaining in the system.

This marks a deterioration from 8 January, when officials indicated there were 13 days left.

According to the municipality, river levels across the Greater Knysna area have reached critically low points.

“Immediate and strict water conservation by all residents and visitors is non-negotiable,” the municipality stated.

Production drops sharply amid drought conditions

The municipality said water production figures reveal the severity of the situation, with output fluctuating significantly in recent days.

It reported that rainfall has not been recorded recently, compounding the water scarcity challenge.

Furthermore, dam levels paint a grim picture, with the Akkerkloof Dam at just 15% capacity and the Balancing Dam even lower at 9.7%.

Level 4 water restrictions

The municipality has maintained Level 4 water restrictions across the area as authorities attempt to preserve dwindling supplies.

Public facilities have been targeted for conservation measures, with the Knysna Municipality stating that “as a water-saving measure, showers and external taps at ablution facilities and in public spaces remain closed.”

It also issued an additional warning about potential water wastage when the supply is interrupted.

The municipality urged residents to “please ensure that all taps are closed when there is no water supply in your area to prevent water loss once supply is restored.”

The municipality reminded the public that Knysna is fundamentally a water-scarce area facing structural challenges. “The responsible and sparing use of water by all residents and visitors is critical.”

This is a developing story.

