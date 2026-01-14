No water cut-offs in Knysna yet as crisis unfolds

The municipality is closely monitoring consumption patterns and infrastructure capabilities across different neighbourhoods as the crisis intensifies.

No specific areas have been earmarked for water supply cut-offs in the Knysna Municipality, despite the Akkerkloof Dam being at a critically low 15% capacity, with only approximately 9 days of water remaining.

However, municipal authorities warn that the situation could deteriorate rapidly, forcing emergency measures that would see residents relying on water tankers at designated collection points.

Johnny Douglas, Director of Community Services at the Knysna Municipality, explained that while the crisis threatens the entire Greater Knysna water system, officials are working to avoid complete supply disruptions.

“At this stage, no specific areas have been earmarked for supply cut-offs. However, should conditions deteriorate further, areas experiencing persistent high consumption or technical limitations may be more susceptible to disruptions,” he told The Citizen on Tuesday.

The municipality is closely monitoring consumption patterns and infrastructure capabilities across different neighbourhoods as the crisis intensifies.

Ten days of water remaining at Akkerkloof Dam

The warning about remaining water supply is based on current storage levels at the Akkerkloof Dam, which continues to decline without significant rainfall or inflows.

Douglas clarified the specific timeframe for residents. “The reference to approximately 10 days of water remaining relates specifically to the available storage in the Akkerkloof Dam, which is currently at approximately 15%. This estimate is based on current abstraction rates and excludes any significant rainfall or inflows,” he said.

The figure does not represent total depletion of all water sources within the broader municipal system, though the situation remains critical.

According to Douglas, municipal officials calculate the remaining supply using sophisticated real-time monitoring of multiple technical variables.

“The estimate is calculated using real-time dam levels, daily abstraction rates, consumption trends, and projected inflows. These figures are continuously reviewed and adjusted as conditions change,” he explained.

ALSO READ: 10 days of water left, public taps closed: Knysna mayor admits municipality dropped the ball

What day zero would mean for residents

Should the system reach day zero, Knysna residents would face a dramatic shift from normal water distribution to emergency supply measures.

Douglas outlined what this critical threshold would entail for the community. “Day Zero would occur when the system can no longer sustain normal water distribution due to critically low raw water availability.

“Should this point be reached, residents would experience severe water restrictions, reduced water pressure, and a shift to emergency water supply measures, including water tankering at designated collection points,” he stated.

The municipality has warned that certain areas would be more severely affected than others due to geographical and infrastructure factors.

Neighbourhoods at higher elevations or at the end of supply networks are particularly vulnerable.

“While the crisis affects the entire Greater Knysna area, the impact may vary depending on elevation, infrastructure constraints, and usage patterns. Areas situated at higher elevations or at the end of supply networks are generally more vulnerable to low pressure and intermittent supply,” Douglas noted.

ALSO READ: Tragedy at KZN coast: One dead, another missing at Zinkwazi and Salmon Bay

Emergency interventions to extend supply

To prevent total system failure and extend the available water supply, municipal authorities have implemented comprehensive crisis management measures.

Douglas detailed the multifaceted strategy being deployed across the municipality.

“The municipality has implemented intensified operational and demand-management interventions, including: strict enforcement of Level 4 water restrictions, maximising alternative water sources where feasible, ongoing public awareness and compliance campaigns, close coordination with the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Western Cape Government,” he said.

These interventions represent the municipality’s attempt to buy critical time while officials explore every possible alternative water source.

Urgent appeal for water conservation

Municipal authorities have issued a direct appeal to all residents and businesses, emphasising that collective action remains the only pathway to avoiding complete system collapse.

Douglas stressed that individual consumption choices would determine whether Knysna reaches day zero.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and urge all residents and businesses to use water sparingly, as collective action remains critical in averting a full-scale water crisis,” he said.

Watch: Douglas explains what 13 days left of water supply means

READ NEXT: Cape Town residents face water outages as maintenance work continues this week