Glimmer of hope: Koeberg Unit 1 on track to return to service in early November

Each unit of Koeberg generates 900MW - equal to two load-shedding stages - when the plant is operating optimally,

Eskom’s Koeberg Unit 1 is finally on track to return to service in November 2023.

The embattled power utility said the main mechanical work on replacing the steam generators at Koeberg’s Unit 1 has been completed and it will return to service on 3 November.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the “milestone” was reached on Friday, 28 July 2023.

“This is the most significant part of the scope which involved complex activities and it means that Eskom is now proceeding with the outage activities that could not be performed in parallel with the replacement of the steam generators.

“Immediately after the completion of the outage activities, the reactor will be reloaded with fuel, enabling the return to service of the unit,” Mokwena stated. Read more Electric Siyaya to town: Collab brings e-minibus taxi to life

Unit 2 postponement

Each unit of Koeberg generates 900MW when the plant is operating optimally, equal to two load-shedding stages.

Mokwena said the commissioning, including the necessary tests of the new steam generators, will take place while the unit is synchronised to the grid.

“Due to the deferment of the return of Unit 1, the outage of Unit 2 has been postponed to 7 November 2023 to ensure that there is no simultaneous shutdown of both Koeberg units and can confirm that resources are ready to start with the first activities of Unit 2 outage.”

“The replacement of the steam generators was a first of its kind complex nuclear project to be performed at Koeberg and is the last major plant component out of the three to be replaced on the unit as part of the Long-Term Operation (LTO) project,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena said the other two components which include the replacement of the Refuelling Water Storage Tanks and the Reactor Vessel Closure Heads, have been replaced in previous years on both Units 1 and 2.

“The replacement of the steam generators is the last of the large components that Eskom deemed necessary to be replaced in support of its application to operate the Koeberg units for another 20 years.

“The new steam generators are more efficient and will produce an additional 27MW while enabling Koeberg to continue generating electricity for years,” Mokwena said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Eskom losing thousands of megawatts due to lack of maintenance

Operating licence

Mokwena added the refurbishment had given merit to its decision to apply for a license to operate for an additional 20 years

“The Koeberg units have operated safely and reliably for almost 40 years.”

Mokwena said Eskom also assured stakeholders that the deferment of the Unit 1 outage does not negatively impact the licence application with the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) to amend the Koeberg operating licence.

“As part of a continual improvement process, Eskom is analysing the causes of the delays on Unit 1 to ensure that they are not repeated during the upcoming steam generator replacement on Unit 2.”

Koeberg Unit 2 was shut down in January 2022 for, among others, the replacement of its three steam generators as part of its life extension work.

The project was however abandoned, despite the French contractor Framatome already being on site.

ALSO READ: ‘Middle-aged’ Koeberg nuclear plant a disaster?