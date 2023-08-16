Electric Siyaya to town: Collab brings e-minibus taxi to life

One researcher has suggested installing solar panels and battery storage systems at taxi ranks.

If you’re a taxi user, listen up! The way you get travel from ‘A to B’ could soon change as SA’s much-loved minibus undergoes a major futuristic transformation.

Stellenbosch University has created the country’s first electric taxi by replacing the traditional combustion engine with an eco-friendly electric-propelled alternative.

‘First of many’

A collaborative project between Stellenbosch University (SU) and Rham Equipment, spearheaded by Prof. Thinus Booysen; the e-minibus is the first of “many,” said Booysen.

“This prototype electric taxi, which will be used to prove the concept and for testing, was recently completed and is operational,” Booysen said.

Hoping to upscale the project to retrofit 250 000 minibuses with electric propulsion systems, Booysen said more than 70% of SA trips are carried out by minibus taxis, hence the need for “cheaper” and “environmentally friendly” retrofitted alternatives.

“These will be cheaper and much more environmentally friendly than new electric vehicles,” he added.

Roadmap

Co-designed by electronic engineering master’s student Stephan Lacock, the retrofitted electric minibus underwent multiple modifications, transforming it from a fossil-fuelled ride to an electric-powered taxi.

Lacock said the starting point was removing the taxi’s internal combustion engine and other parts like the petrol tank, gearbox and gas pipe without changing the minibus’ frame to keep road safety regulations.

SA’s first ever electric minibus taxi was designed in a collaboration between Stellenbosch University (SU) and Rham Equipment. Picture: Supplied

Key formula

After overcoming “design challenges,” the team managed to come up with a winning formula in the form of “a reducible kit” comprised of an electric power-train to propel the taxi forward.

“The power-train is skillfully connected to a custom-designed battery pack that meets the specific operational needs of a minibus,” he added.

Lacock said the minibus is equipped to deliver a maximum speed of 120 km/h powered by a 90kW electric motor and can travel an estimated distance of 120 km with its 53.76 kWh battery capacity, which can be charged in just over two hours.

Lacock said the prototype is only an initial model and future modifications and technological advancements would likely improve charging times, longer ranges and overall performance.

Load shedding issue

Despite being optimistic about retrofitting more taxis, Booysen said he’s mindful of SA’s power crisis, “where the national grid already operates at half capacity.”

“We need to look at what the impact would be if we add an extra load of electric vehicles to the grid,” said Booysen.

Echoing the same sentiment, fellow team member and Stellenbosch University PhD student, Johan Giliomee said the potential additional load on the grid by electric taxis was a concern.

The retrofitted electric minibus underwent multiple modifications. Picture: Supplied

He said that based on research, electrifying minibus taxis in SA could add a 5% load to the national grid.

Viable alternative

As a solution, the PhD candidate suggested installing solar panels and battery storage systems at taxi ranks.

Giliomee said another option could be using hydrogen instead of electricity, even as a temporary measure.

“The vast majority of taxis are stationary between the early morning and afternoon peaks, making it an ideal opportunity for charging from solar panels.

“Further, ideal charging opportunities are seen overnight when the national electricity demand is at its lowest,” Gilomee said.

The project was funded by the South African National Energy Institute (SANEDI), while Stellenbosch University’s transport services donated the minibus used.

