Kwa Muti Wholesalers: Pioneering Traditional African Herbal Remedies Since 1960

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Newtown, Johannesburg, Kwa Muti Wholesalers has had an unwavering presence in the Traditional African Herbal Remedies industry since its establishment in 1960.

The brainchild of the esteemed duo, Chan and Rookemoney Dorasamy, this family-founded enterprise has not only stood the test of time but has flourished, establishing Lotus Products as a premier brand for top-notch herbal remedies.

A Rich Legacy

Kwa Muti Wholesalers has etched a remarkable reputation in the industry, providing a wide array of traditional remedies that have been a source of well-being for generations.

This legacy is embodied in Lotus Products, a brand that has become synonymous with quality and reliability in the realm of herbal remedies.

Catering to Diverse Needs:

From serving large multinationals and cash and carries to catering to the needs of small spaza outlets, Kwa Muti Wholesalers caters to a diverse clientele.

What sets them apart is not just the quality of their products but also the strategic location of their manufacturing plant in Newtown.

This central hub ensures convenient access for clients while guaranteeing that every product undergoes meticulous crafting and stringent monitoring for superior quality.

Commitment to Excellence

At Kwa Muti Wholesalers, the commitment to excellence is not just a phrase but a guiding principle. The company upholds the highest standards, utilising only premium-grade raw materials to craft products that not only meet but exceed expectations.

This dedication is driven by the aspiration to deliver exceptional products at a competitive cost, underscoring their commitment to providing value and satisfaction to clients.

Specialization in Traditional Remedies

Specialising in the production and packaging of traditional African and Indian herbal remedies, as well as bath oils and bath salts, Kwa Muti Wholesalers pays meticulous attention to detail.

Every product is carefully shrink-wrapped to safeguard its pristine condition from the moment of manufacture to delivery, ensuring that clients receive nothing but the best.

Connecting Nationwide

For those seeking wholesale inquiries or wishing to schedule an appointment, Kwa Muti Wholesalers welcomes communication through 011 834 8270. Further details about their extensive product range, available nationwide, can be explored on their website kwamutiwholesalers.co.za, and inquiries can be directed to info@lotusproducts.co.za.

Experience the richness of traditional African and Indian herbal remedies with Kwa Muti Wholesalers.

Since 1960, they have been at the forefront, providing a legacy of well-being through time-tested remedies. Lotus Products, their distinguished brand, stands as a symbol of quality and commitment to the traditional healing heritage that has been cherished for generations.