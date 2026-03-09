News

Home » News

Fires ravage Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele settlements, leaving hundreds homeless

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

9 March 2026

04:32 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The cause of the fires is unknown.

Fires ravage Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele settlements, hundreds homeless

For illustration: Photo: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

At least 160 informal structures were destroyed by separate fires in the Western Cape, leaving hundreds of people affected.

The devastating fires occurred at the Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele informal settlements on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Masiphumelele fire

City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Frank Forbay said no injuries were reported, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“At approximately 1:30am on Sunday, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services were alerted to a blaze in Masiphumelele. A team of 31 firefighters, supported by five fire engines and three water tankers, was dispatched to the scene to combat the flames,” Forbay said.

“The fire spread into the reeds next to the informal settlement, but by 05:30 the fire was contained.”

ALSO READ: Soweto residents attack new fire engine and firefighters

Assessment

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management (DRM) spokesperson Sonia Lategan said they concluded the assessment in the WZ Section in Masiphumelele, although registration of affected persons is ongoing.

“The preliminary indications are that approximately 80 structures were damaged and about 203 people were affected. Services on site include DRM, Informal Settlements Management, the Electricity Department, and the SPCA,” Lategan said.

“DRM will also request assistance from SASSA, Solid Waste, Home Affairs and the Department of Social Development. Electrical poles and boxes were damaged.”

Humanitarian relief organisations, Living Hope and Gift of the Givers, provided hygiene packs and hot meals to the affected residents of the informal settlement.

RELATED ARTICLES

Imizamo Yethu fire

The fire at Masiphumelele followed a major fire in Imizamo Yethu on Saturday afternoon, where about 60 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The operation proved difficult as crews battled strong winds and faced interference from some community members, which prompted incident commanders to call for assistance from law enforcement agencies.

Despite these challenges, the blaze was eventually brought under control at about 6pm.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

ALSO READ: Tshwane fire toll at 7 as shack fire kills child

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cape Town fires Disasters firefighters fires Gift of the Givers informal settlement Western Cape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Heatwave: Cape Town residents urged to stay indoors as temperatures to soar past 40°C
South Africa ‘Sanitary products safe to use despite EDC chemical findings,’ Motsoaledi says [VIDEO]
Politics Zille slams ANC over Joburg collapse, unveils five priority rescue plan [VIDEO]
Politics ‘False and ‘unfounded’, Motsepe denies ANC presidential ambitions
News Madlanga rebukes ‘hat trick’ claim as Suliman Carrim says he could be third witness killed

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News