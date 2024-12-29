KZN residents end year on bad note after storm destroys homes

Residents in the province have been urged to remain vigilant as inclement weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Some residents in KwaZulu-Natal will, unfortunately, have to spend the last days of 2024 salvaging what they can from the storm that damaged their houses.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) earlier this week issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, expected to be accompanied by heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds.

Disaster management teams provided relief efforts following severe storms in Umzinyathi and Mgungundlovu on Saturday.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the storms, which brought heavy rains, hail, and strong winds, partially destroyed over 180 houses.

The hardest-hit area is Mbulwane, Ward 1 of the uMvoti Local Municipality, where 718 people were affected by a hailstorm. Fortunately, no lives were lost.

In the uMgungundlovu District, under the Mpofana Local Municipality, strong winds and heavy rain damaged seven houses.

Storm destroys houses in Nkandla

The severe weather also left a trail of destruction in Ward 01, Emanzamnyama in Inkandla, with several houses destroyed.

According to MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma, national and provincial departments will be assessing the damage and accelerating interventions starting Sunday.

“A verification process will be expedited from tomorrow to ensure that the needs of vulnerable households are addressed,” said Duma.

“In particular, based on the weather reports we are continuously receiving from South African Weather Services, we commend the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Nkadimeng, for establishing a satellite office in KZN and for deploying a Disaster Management Team.

“This agility will not only strengthen an integrated approach involving three spheres of government but will also ensure speed in the delivery of emergency housing and other relief efforts.”

