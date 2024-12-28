Hot conditions in WC and EC, flood risks and thunderstorms expected in Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 29 December 2024.

Severe thunderstorms, fire dangers, and heatwave conditions dominate South Africa’s Sunday weather forecast. Expect localised flooding, scorching temperatures, and scattered thundershowers across provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

📷Weather, temperatures & severe weather alerts for Sunday 29 December 2024.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern areas, except along the coast of KwaZulu Natal#saws#weatheroutlook#souhafricanweather pic.twitter.com/a3acGO9hYv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

Weather warnings, Sunday, 29 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and strong winds leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, and damage to informal settlements is expected over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo in the early morning.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern and central parts of the Western Cape, the extreme northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the central parts of the Western Cape.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape, lasting until Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 29 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/wYvVRQgKwS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers expected over the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld, where it will be isolated.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/6mvK65pY2o — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

North West:

Cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/LreitvN2bf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts but scattered in the extreme east where it will be cloudy.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/RskcDP6xwU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the north. It will be partly cloudy in the east.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/7dklBueoGh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions but hot to very hot over the Central Karoo. It will become cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/flgXSH4RlK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and very hot to extremely hot, but cloudy and warm to hot with morning drizzle in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches and drizzle in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/v5NiUvHU5z — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 28, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the southeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.