Last millionaire of 2024? Lotto player walks away with millions in winnings

A lucky Lotto player has just ended the year with a bang after walking away with millions in winnings from the Saturday, 28 December, draw.

According to Ithuba, one player managed to match six numbers and won the much-publicised R40 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.

The player was the biggest winner of the night after no one else won the Lotto or Lotto Plus 2 jackpots. As a result, they have rolled over to Wednesday. Players will start the year hoping for a R32 million win in the Lotto draw.

Saturday’s player may be the last winner for the year if no one wins Tuesday’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots of R55 million and R16 million, respectively.

On 26 November, one player won R77.4 PowerBall jackpot after purchasing their ticket through a banking app.

Prizes under R249,000 are automatically deposited into the winner’s bank account linked to the banking app.

For prizes over that amount, winners will receive a call from their respective bank, notifying them of their win. They will be instructed to visit their nearest Ithuba office to claim their prize.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

How to play the PowerBall

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

