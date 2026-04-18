KZN woman ‘fears for her life’ after being stalked by former gardener

Police have not confirmed if a case has been opened against the man.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman says she lives in fear after her dismissed gardener allegedly began stalking her.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa, the 32-year-old woman employed the foreign national, but three months into the job, it got awkward.

She reportedly got a message from him professing his love for her.

Her husband then fired the man, and the woman blocked him on WhatsApp, but the man allegedly kept returning to watch her.

He also began sending her messages last week, again professing his love and asking her out on a date.

The woman blocked his new number, but he used another to call her and try to arrange a meet-up.

Police have not confirmed if a case has been opened against the man.

StatsSA reports, spanning several years, on crime, harassment, and gender-based violence have found that the majority of harassment cases were not reported to police, with one report citing a lack of trust in the police and a belief that their case would not be taken seriously enough.