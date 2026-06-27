Labour law crackdown: Thousands of new inspectors hit the ground

'The enforcement landscape has permanently shifted from the policy room to the field'

South African businesses are preparing for dramatically ramped-up labour laws enforcement as the Department of Employment and Labour unleashes thousands of newly appointed inspectors nationwide, increasing the likelihood of workplace audits and compliance investigations.

The department’s ambitious drive to recruit 10 000 permanent labour inspectors has now become operational across all provinces, marking one of the most rigorous expansions of workplace enforcement capacity since the dawn of democracy.

This drive vastly increases the department’s inspection force from about 2 300 inspectors to an expanded enforcement muscle tasked with identifying labour law violations, undocumented workers, and broader workplace compliance failures.

Deputy Director-General Sam Morotoba has warned that multidisciplinary inspection teams are already conducting unannounced visits across the country, often arriving unannounced and involving multiple government agencies.

What it means for you and your business

For employers, particularly those operating in labour-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, warehousing and hospitality, the message from authorities is clear: workplace inspections are no longer an occasional occurrence but an increasingly common operational reality.

According to Donné Nieman, Sales Director at Workforce Staffing, many employers continue to underestimate the scale of the risk posed by the department’s enhanced enforcement capacity.

“The enforcement landscape has permanently shifted from the policy room to the field,” Nieman said.

She argues that companies should no longer be focused on whether an inspection will occur, but rather whether they can successfully withstand one at any time.

Undocumented workers

The increased enforcement drive comes as government considers amendments that could significantly increase penalties for employers found to be using undocumented workers.

Under the proposed framework, employers could face fines of up to R100 000 per undocumented worker for a first offence, with repeat offenders potentially attracting penalties linked directly to company profits.

One of the most common mistakes employers make, Nieman points out, is assuming that keeping copies of employee identification documents automatically satisfies legal requirements.

She said many companies keep personnel files containing copies of passports, asylum seeker permits and work visas, and believe this provides adequate protection during inspections.

However, Nieman said, labour inspectors are increasingly scrutinising the authenticity and validity of these documents rather than merely confirming their existence.

There has been growing concern about sophisticated fraudulent documentation circulating within the labour market.

As a result, she said inspection teams were reportedly cross-checking employee information against government databases and other verification systems during workplace visits.

In such circumstances, possession of a fraudulent or expired document can still expose an employer to legal consequences, regardless of whether management is aware of the irregularity.

“The responsibility to ensure authenticity falls entirely on the employer,” Nieman warned.

Labour brokers

Nieman cautioned businesses against assuming that temporary employment services providers or labour brokers can resolve existing compliance failures after the fact.

“When an unannounced raid hits a commercial facility, businesses often scramble to locate a Temporary Employment Services provider or human capital partner to instantly absorb or fix their legal exposure,” she said.

However, she stressed that reputable labour partners cannot legalise undocumented workers, accelerate visa approvals, or assume responsibility for historical non-compliance.

Instead, their role is to provide compliant labour pools, conduct independent verification processes and assist employers in maintaining ongoing compliance.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that the government would intensify the deportations of undocumented immigrants, recruit more labour inspectors and introduce employment quotas for foreigners as part of a comprehensive overhaul of the immigration system.