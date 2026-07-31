Cachalia forms task team to protect mosques amid immigration raids

Concerns were raised by Muslim organisations that places of worship were becoming focal points for immigration-related enforcement

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has moved swiftly to calm tensions after immigration raids unsettled worshippers, meeting with the United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) and announcing a joint task team to protect the sanctity of mosques in South Africa.

UUCSA is a national umbrella body representing several of South Africa’s major Muslim theological councils.

Meeting

ANC member of parliament in the National Assembly, Imraan Subrathie, was among those who attended and participated in the meeting discussions.

The meeting followed a letter from the UUCSA, in which the organisation highlighted specific incidents where South African African Police (Saps) immigration enforcement operations had caused considerable anxiety among congregants.

Places of worship

This created the perception that places of worship, especially mosques, were becoming focal points for immigration-related enforcement activities.

Cachalia’s spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said that following inputs from all stakeholders, the minister announced that a dedicated task team would be established, comprising representatives from UUCSA, the Saps operational environment, and the Ministry of Police.

Task team

“The task team will be mandated to develop practical protocols to guide the execution of law enforcement operations in a manner that ensures the law is enforced effectively while minimising disruption during religious ceremonies and safeguarding the dignity and sanctity of places of worship.”

Mogotsi said the task team would also provide reports to Cachalia and the leadership of the UUCSA.

“Minister Cachalia further indicated that he would engage the acting National Commissioner of Saps, who would in turn engage provincial commissioners to ensure that the outcomes of this engagement inform operational leadership and contribute to greater consistency in policing practices across the country.”

Foreign nationals

Foreign nationals have come under attack, and foreign-owned shops have been looted over the last few months, as some South Africans blame immigrants ​for problems such as crime and unemployment.

Earlier this week, Nigeria urged South Africa to do more to prevent xenophobic attacks on African migrants, as the two countries met this week to try to cool tensions.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, led a high‑stakes mission to Abuja this week, opening candid talks aimed at repairing strained relations between the two nations.