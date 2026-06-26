‘South Africans are relying on you’: Deployed officers given marching orders ahead of 30 June protests

More than 13 000 traffic and police officers have been deployed across the country, along with scores of private security personnel.

Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo gave law enforcement officers their marching orders during a multidisciplinary law enforcement state of readiness parade ahead of the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests.

Addressing the officers who will be deployed in various parts of the country at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, Boshielo said they would not just be enforcing orders from their commanders but also the highest law in the land – the Constitution.

Boshielo addresses deployed officers

“The starting point is simple: every person in South Africa – citizen, refugee, asylum seeker, documented or undocumented foreign national – every person is entitled to protection under our Constitution and our laws,” the deputy minister said.

“A constitution born from great struggle and much sacrifice, and one that, if we promote its values and principles, will enable us to build the prosperous and free society we all yearn for.

“However, this does not mean people are allowed to be in our country without the proper documentation,” she added.

Boshielo, who was speaking on behalf of acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, doubled down on repeated remarks that there will be zero tolerance for threats, incitement and xenophobia or any type of violence.

She said officers were not being deployed to respond to violence that is happening or has already happened, but to prevent violence from happening in the first place.

“I want this to be clearly understood across the country: anyone who threatens violence against foreign nationals, who incites others to attack or loot, who spreads messages that call for harm, will be treated as a criminal suspect.”

30 June marching orders

The deployed officers’ marching orders are:

Act on threats and incitement;

If you receive complaints or information about threats, investigate;

Trace the origin of messages;

Identify the senders and organisers;

Open dockets where there is evidence of criminal incitement or intimidation;

Where appropriate or necessary, effect arrests lawfully – with full respect for rights, but with no hesitation when the legal threshold is met;

Immediate response to violence; and

Where violence breaks out, your responsibility is to stop it as quickly and safely as possible. Use the minimum force necessary – but do use lawful force where it is required to protect life, protect property, and restore order.

“As officers of the law, you must now stand as leaders and role models for our communities, as a shield for all who live in our country. Let us go out there and prove, through our conduct and our courage, that South Africa is a country of laws, of humanity, and of justice for all.”

WATCH: Deputy Minister of Police Polly Botshelo addresses the multidisciplinary law enforcement state of readiness parade.

Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo gives multidisciplinary law enforcement agencies their marching orders on 26 June 2026, ahead of the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests. Video: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Police urged to remain disciplined

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane said the deployed men and women in uniform were selected because they were trusted for their training, discipline, professionalism and their commitment to the Constitution.

She said government and law enforcement leaders had ensured that they were equipped, prepared and supported to carry out their duties.

“Now it is your responsibility to execute your mandate with diligence, integrity and courage,” Dimpane said.

“As you deploy across the country ahead of the planned demonstrations on 30 June, we wish to remind you that South Africans are relying on you. Communities are looking to you for safety, stability and reassurance. Place the people of South Africa first in everything you do.”

She also stressed that the deployment is not against citizens, but rather to ensure that lawful activities take place safely and peacefully.

Dimpane urged the officers not to allow themselves to be provoked and to remain disciplined, professional, focused, and to operate within their mandate and the confines of the law.

“When history reflects on this period, let it be said that law enforcement officers stood firm, acted professionally and ensured that South Africa remained peaceful and stable,” she said.

“On behalf of the leadership of law enforcement, I wish you strength, safety and success in the execution of your duties.”

Members of the South African Police Service parade at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, as they prepare to tackle 30 June protests across the country. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

‘We trust you’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also addressed the parade.

He said government and law enforcement officials were not against any form of protesting.

Instead, they shared the sentiments raised by civil movements regarding illegal immigration.

“What we are against is those who want to hijack the genuine concerns of protesters to attack or destroy property. What we are against is those who want to hide behind protesters to do everything that is against the constitution of our country,” Lesufi said.

“To all of you law enforcement agencies, we are not only proud of you, but we trust you.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said the deployment of the multidisciplinary force sent a clear message that government is prepared, coordinated and committed to protecting the rights and safety of all who live in South Africa.

“Let us remain united in purpose and focused on our mission. We have one country to protect. We have one Constitution to uphold. We have one responsibility to ensure that peace, safety and stability prevail.”