JUST IN: Laerskool Danie Malan in Tshwane under lockdown

According to a letter sent to parents by the school, and seen by The Citizen, the "situation was unsafe."

Laerskool Danie Malan in Tshwane is reportedly under lock down by unknown persons as officials call for calm.

According to a letter sent to parents by the school, and seen by The Citizen, the “situation was unsafe.”

“We would like to inform you that the school gates are currently locked by unknown persons, and the situation is unsafe.

“We take the safety of our learners and staff very seriously and are already working with the relevant authorities to resolve the matter urgently.

“We request that parents please refrain from coming to the school grounds until further notice. We will keep you informed of any developments as soon as possible.”

Protest

Protestors blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres allegedly over school placements.

Police are on the scene.

It is believed that there were no students or teachers at the school at the time and that private security officials had to cut the locks to get into the premises.

The Gauteng Education Department told The Citizen that they are aware and monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Parents protest at ‘severe educational neglect’ at Theresa Park Secondary School