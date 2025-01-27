News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

27 Jan 2025

09:33 am

JUST IN: Laerskool Danie Malan in Tshwane under lockdown

According to a letter sent to parents by the school, and seen by The Citizen, the "situation was unsafe."

Laerskool Danie Malan in Tshwane under lockdown

Laerskool Danie Malan protest. Picture: X/@Zulu72944051488

Laerskool Danie Malan in Tshwane is reportedly under lock down by unknown persons as officials call for calm.

According to a letter sent to parents by the school, and seen by The Citizen, the “situation was unsafe.”

“We would like to inform you that the school gates are currently locked by unknown persons, and the situation is unsafe.

“We take the safety of our learners and staff very seriously and are already working with the relevant authorities to resolve the matter urgently.

“We request that parents please refrain from coming to the school grounds until further notice. We will keep you informed of any developments as soon as possible.”

Protest

Protestors blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres allegedly over school placements.

Police are on the scene.

It is believed that there were no students or teachers at the school at the time and that private security officials had to cut the locks to get into the premises.

The Gauteng Education Department told The Citizen that they are aware and monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Parents protest at ‘severe educational neglect’ at Theresa Park Secondary School

Read more on these topics

Lockdown protest school Tshwane unrest

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa SANDF troops poorly equipped and ‘should not have been deployed’, says defence union
Politics ‘He is also not clean’ – Ramaphosa under fire for ‘sheltering’ corruption-accused Cabinet members
News Hope amid the Stilfontein horror: SA-made, world-first technology shows its might
News JUST IN: EFF demand Angie Motshekga resign, Ramaphosa face Parliament over SANDF DRC fiasco
Politics ‘It could be a bloodbath’: ANC-DA tensions may reach boiling point ahead of Cabinet lekgotla

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES