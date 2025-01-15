Back to school: Here’s a practical guide to not breaking the bank

Parents and pupils face challenges of the increase in fees and the longer-than-before stationery lists which will put some out of pocket.

As the sun dawns on a new school year, parents and pupils face challenges of an increase in fees and longer-than-before stationery lists which are set to put some parents out of pocket.

There is an air of excitement and optimism on the first day of the 2025 academic year, as millions of pupils will return to the classroom across the country on Wednesday after a lengthy holiday break.

While many learners would have already received their stationary lists, anxious parents will be scurrying to get last minutes items.

Easing pressure

To ease the pressure, there are different ways for parents to make the back-to-school transition kinder to their wallets and more fun for their kids.

From fun back-to-school preparations and tech essentials for the classroom to DIY supplies and outdoor school activities.

Declutter and organise

A new school year is a great time to declutter. Consider using storage solutions like drawer dividers or removable shelves to create a neat workspace.

Tech essentials

From laptops and tablets to headphones and chargers, tech is a must for modern pupils. While researching the best devices, also consider cost-effective accessories like cases, screen protectors, and cable clips to keep cables well-organised at home.

Reestablishing routine

We all know going back to basics won’t happen overnight and some preparation is needed, including a limit on screen time.

Get your child into the habit of going to bed earlier and introduce a pre-bedtime routine that can include reading or listening to audiobooks.

Try out portable speakers in the no-screen effort to fall asleep, and a proper alarm clock instead of a cell phone to wake up in the mornings.

Healthy lunches

Pack nutritious lunches to fuel your child’s brain. Reusable lunch boxes and water bottles are essential. It can also help train your kids to build a healthy and balanced eating routine.

Personalised learning

Encourage your child’s interests by incorporating them into their school routine.

If they love art, suggest creating a personalised study space with inspirational posters or a chalkboard.

DIY school supplies

Get creative by making custom pencil cases, book covers, or lunchbox decorations. This can be a fun and bonding activity for parents and children.

And don’t forget to take pics!

Making it an occasion will help children with back-to-school anxieties and show them you are right alongside them on the journey.

Remember to be careful what you post on social media.

Donations

While there are many parents who face challenges of buying stationary for their children, BIC said it will donate another one million pens in 2025.

The company said for every pen purchased, it will donates one to support learners who lack essential stationery. Each year, a million pens are distributed to schools across the country.

“BIC will continue this commitment by donating pens to around 400 schools. These donations will be distributed during the annual roadshows, which run from March to June.”

School Readiness Campaign

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) is set to launch its annual School Readiness Campaign on Wednesday.

The GPL said the campaign reflects its commitment to ensuring that schools across the province are fully equipped to receive learners and “provide quality education as the new academic year begins”.

“The School Readiness Campaign will take the Presiding Officers to primary, secondary, and special schools across all five regions of Gauteng.

“The visits will include direct engagements with stakeholders to address barriers to effective teaching and learning,” the GPL said.

