Late rains to blame for mosquitoes

By Marizka Coetzer

Last month’s late summer rains may be the reason for the uncommon infestation of mosquitos in the Winterveld area in Centurion this month.

Rina Marx, City of Tshwane MMC for health, said its health department had received several community complaints about a mosquito infestation in areas in the Winterveld area, especially in wards 9 and 24.

“The municipal health services section of the department commenced investigations to determine the extent of the infestation. This included sampling the insects to determine the type of species invading the area. “This approach was necessary to determine the intervention required.

Tests

Laboratory tests revealed that this mosquito species is not a disease carrier, but can cause irritation due to the female insects that require blood to produce their eggs,” she said.

Marx said among the possible identified causes of the infestation was the nature of the environment. “A major section of the area is a wetland with a high water table. Stagnant water pools encourage the breeding of mosquitos.

The accumulation of refuse, which may include water- holding containers, also contributes to breeding places for mosquitos.”

Marx said as part of the intervention measures, the department was exploring a pesticide programme, which could include fogging adult insects and spraying to eliminate the larvae. “This will also include an environmental clean-up campaign.

Infestation

The department envisages that the existing infestation will subside due to the winter period. Lower temperatures are not conducive to the survival of hibernating larvae.”

Marx encouraged residents to use natural mosquito repellents, such as citronella, lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus and tea tree oil, and to wear clothes that cover the ankles and arms.

Dr Megan Riddin, a medical entomologist at the University of Pretoria Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, said the occurrence of mosquitos could be due to the “extremely late rains this year, which is uncharacteristic.”

