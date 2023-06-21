Light rain expected in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents along the south coast to expect showers on Thursday.

Light rain is also expected along the escarpments of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 22-06-2023. showers are expected along the south coast. Drizzle is expected along the escarpments of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. pic.twitter.com/fiNGKbcw6y— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 21, 2023 On Wednesday night, residents in Worcester, Prince Albert and Beaufort West can expect colder temperatures due to the wind chill factor.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold to cool weather, becoming cloudy in the east towards evening with a chance of drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming cloudy in the east towards evening with a chance of drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather, but cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine weather in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate southeasterly but fresh to strong easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming moderate easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool with evening fog in places south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly becoming fresh north-easterly from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.