Fine and cool weather expected in Gauteng on Wednesday

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for waves and wind resulting between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay of the Western Cape on Tuesday evening.

A yellow level 4 warning for damaging waves has been issued between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward.

A yellow level 4 warning for waves has also been issued between Plettenberg Bay and Kei Mouth.

Weather alerts for tonight pic.twitter.com/jb4iKMkzf7— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 20, 2023

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool weather.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with drizzle and morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool weather.

North West: Morning frost in the west and south, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Free State: Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy over the extreme south in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning frost in the south and the extreme east, otherwise fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool with high level clouds, otherwise cloudy over the extreme south-western parts spreading along the south coast where isolated afternoon light showers into the evening are expected.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northwesterly reaching fresh along the south coast, becoming southerly to south-easterly by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with rain along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cold. Light snowfall is expected on the Cockscomb mountains.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly, but will be fresh at times.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with rain along the coast and adjacent interior west of East London, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but fine north of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool weather. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate moderate north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.