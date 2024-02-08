‘The likely future leader of SA calls for genocide of 4m whites’ − Musk takes swipe at Malema

Musk’s comment is the latest in the war of words that erupted between the billionaire and the EFF leader.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has lashed out at EFF leader Julius Malema on social media. Pictures via X/ Gallo Images

South African born tech billionaire and owner of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk has once again took a swipe at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Musk was reacting to a post by “EndWokeness” X which shows a series of stitched together clips calling for the killing of whites.

“Julius Malema has repeatedly called for the genocide of the 4 million whites living in South Africa. Malema could very possibly be elected as Prime Minister in a few months. Zero international outrage,” shared EndWokeness.

Attacking Malema

Musk responded with another attack on Malema.

“The likely future leader of South Africa calls for genocide of the 4 million whites who live there,” he posted.

However, Musk came under criticism for his duplicitous comment from Jackson Hinkle who has been outspoken about Israel’s war in Gaza.

“Julius Malema is not calling for a genocide, and he vehemently opposes the Gaza genocide that you support. Maybe that’s why you’re attacking him?” he shared on X, the platform Musk owns.

Musk’s comment is the latest in the war of words that erupted between the billionaire and the EFF leader.

Defending Israel

In November, Musk defended Israel saying it was “troubling” to see protests against Israel across the globe to stop the bombing of Gaza during a visit to Israel.

Musk agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, quoting Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently referred to Hamas as the “new Nazis” during his visit to Israel, those demonstrating were doing it “either out of ignorance or malevolence” and they were “protesting for the wrong side.”

Musk agreed

“I mean it was troubling to see massive protests in almost every major city in favour of Hamas or as they are generally characterised as sort of a free Palestine movement,” he said.

After hearing Netanyahu, who was doing most of the talking, saying Hamas must be destroyed in a live online chat, Musk agreed.

“There’s no choice… I’d like to help as well,” he said.

