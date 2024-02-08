‘ANC cannot dictate to the EFF’, Paulsen says as court upholds Sona ban

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday heard an urgent application by the red berets to set aside the suspensions.

EFF members being removed from the Cape Town City Hall by the presidential task force and Parliament’s officials as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted to deliver his State of the Nation Address on 9 February 2023. Picture by Esa Alexander/AFP

With just a few hours left for the State of the Nation Address (Sona), the Western Cape High Court has confirmed the EFF leaders will not be allowed to attend.

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday heard an urgent application by the red berets to set aside the suspensions of Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and four other MPs so they can attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.

The court ruled that the six EFF MPs would not be allowed to attend Thursday’s address.

After the High Court upheld the decision, EFF MP Nazier Paulsen said: “Effectively, if you ban the commander in chief and deputy president from Sona in leading the EFF caucus, you are interfering with the leadership of an organisation and the ANC cannot dictate to the EFF as to who should be using their clandestine processes in Parliament from interfering in the leadership of the EFF.”

Democratic duty

Paulsen said while the members have been banned from Parliament, the rest of the caucus attending Sona will still hold Ramaphosa to account.

“About the new rules adopted by Parliament without the support of the EFF, is most draconian. It says you cannot interrupt a President. That is a constitution of the delinquent that doesn’t want to be held to account.

“Our duty as elected public representatives to hold the executive to account is to make sure that matters aren’t swept under the carpet,” Paulsen said.

Sanction

The Western Cape High Court last month struck off the roll with costs the EFF’s application to suspend disciplinary sanctions against Malema, Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Marshall Dlamini, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Thambo who disrupted the Sona last year.

They were slapped with a sanction of suspension without pay for February.

