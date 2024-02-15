Lenasia businessman nabbed for illegally connecting mini-substation

The customer had applied for a 3 phase meter, but somehow ended up with a mini substation.

City Power continued with its revenue collection drive on Thursday, and arrested a businessman in Lenasia for allegedly connecting a mini-substation illegally.

According to Lenasia general manager Nelson Ravuka, City Power found the mini-substation that disappeared from the system 10 years ago at his premises on Thursday morning.

Ravuka said the customer had applied for a 3 phase meter, but somehow ended up with a mini substation.

It was connected to the power utility’s network via a 1km cable, also suspected to have been stolen from the power utility.

The substation was repossessed and returned to the City Power headquarters.

The power utility further disconnected a customer who had an outstanding debt of R1.5 million.

The customer will be served with a penalty for this misconduct.

“Customers who settle debts or make arrangements will avoid disconnection and fees,” said Ravuka.

“Illegal connections exacerbate revenue losses, so we’re intensifying efforts to identify and disconnect them.”

Last Thursday, the power utility was in Midrand, where customers owed R350 million.

Two residential complexes were disconnected for debts of R25 million and R5 million each. A shopping centre was also cut off on Thursday for a debt of close to R10 million.

“The service supply to this premise has been disconnected as the account is in arrears or no agreement has been signed with the City of Johannesburg,” said City Power.

“We urge customers to take advantage of payment arrangements and settlement options to avoid disconnection and associated fees. Your cooperation is crucial for the success of our revenue collection efforts.

City Power tells hospitals to pay up

In November, the power utility paid a visit to hospitals in Joburg during a revenue collection drive to hand over disconnection notices.

The hospitals were given 14 days to settle the outstanding balance.

The department of health said it was in the process of settling all the debt.