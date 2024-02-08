City Power disconnects power from two Midrand residential complexes over R30m debt

The power utility is owed R350 million in Midrand alone.

City Power has resumed its revenue collection drive, and on its first visit of the year, the power utility was in Midrand, where it disconnected residential complexes that have been defaulting.

According to general manager, Katlego Mogale Makoni, customers in Midrand owe the utility R350 million, and they were hoping to recover R58 million of the debt on Thursday.

“The revenue collection campaign aims to create awareness about the financial implications of non-payment and encourage customers to fulfil their obligations to support ongoing operations,” said Makoni.

“City Power’s revenue collection drive is essential for the sustainability of our business. Without this revenue, we cannot invest in vital infrastructure for uninterrupted power supply.

“Our campaign emphasizes the link between revenue collection and the quality of services provided. We aim to educate customers and stakeholders about this critical connection.”

Two residential complexes were disconnected on Thursday for debts of R25 million and R5 million each.

We have already switched off a complex at Noordwyk Ext. 95 with an outstanding amount of over R25 Million.

A shopping centre was also cut off on Thursday for a debt of close to R10 million.

“The service supply to this premise has been disconnected as the account is in arrears or no agreement has been signed with the City of Johannesburg,” said City Power.

“We urge customers to take advantage of payment arrangements and settlement options to avoid disconnection and associated fees. Your cooperation is crucial for the success of our revenue collection efforts.

“We urge all customers, including big corporates, government departments, and citizens, to settle their outstanding debts promptly to support our revenue collection efforts. City Power’s revenue collection function is central to ensuring operational sustainability.”

In November, the power utility paid a visit to hospitals in Joburg during a revenue collection drive to hand over disconnection notices.

The hospitals were given 14 days to settle the outstanding balance.

At the time, the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital owed City Power about R40 million, among others.

The department of health said it was in the process of settling all the debt.

“The department would like to state upfront that we acknowledge the importance of settling financial obligations promptly to ensure the uninterrupted provision of services by municipalities which have a direct impact on the rendering of healthcare services to the public, especially given that our facilities depend on access to sustainable supply of electricity and water for their operations,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

