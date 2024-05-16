Lenasia South and Ennerdale residents vow to teach politicians a lesson

Lenasia South and Ennerdale have been without power for three days after criminals targeted three substations stealing about 400 meters of cable

One of the substations that was targeted by criminals. Photo: City Power

Residents of Lenasia South and Ennerdale have vowed to teach politicians a lesson over the lack of service delivery when they head to the polls on May 29.

Part of Lenasia South, Ennerdale have been without power for almost three days after criminals targeted three substations damaging three substations and stealing about 400 meters of cable.

While City Power has been working furiously to restore power to the suburbs, residents said it is not enough that the issues are being attended to, but rather the recurring problems of electricity outages in the areas.

Anger and frustration

Many took to social media to vent their anger and frustration complaining that their lives have been disrupted by the power outages with remote employees not being able to work, children unable to do their homework and spending money on takeouts because they are unable to cook at home.

Leboko Rorisang on X claims the politicians have forgotten about Lenasia South.

“Lenasia South is still not a priority because… We need proper updates. We can’t be told the same thing over and over again. We need to know if our issue is being solved.”

Fuad Sijore also vented his anger at Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

“Useless three days without electricity because of your Incompetence. Had you assessed the Lenasia South substation on Tuesday morning this could have been resolved already. Once again your prejudice shows as always. Prioritizing other areas.”

Azhar Casoo said residents will remember the lack of service delivery.

Kabelo Gwamanda what are you doing Mr Mayor? [Panyaza] Lesufi we have no power for 3 days? I’m sure policing is not your only portfolio? Maybe you can assist the residents of Lenasia South? Useless ANC councillor is Missing in action as usual. 29th May We will remember this.”

Delays

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena on Wednesday said the process of replacing the stolen protection control cables from the Ennerdale substation is still ongoing, with a team on site to finalise connections and conduct protection systems testing.

Four substations including Ennerdale, Hopefield, Lunar and Lenasia South went off on Tuesday after cable theft and the subsequent burning of a basbar link.

The Ennerdale and Hopefield substations are still without supply pending the finalisation of the cable replacement process.

“There have been delays in accessing the site due to ongoing protests in the area over land invasions. As a result of those delays along with additional work required on the transformer, the estimated time of restoration has regrettably been moved to midnight,” Mangena said.

Estimated ETR

While it’s unclear if power has been restored to Ennerdale, Lenasia South residents will have no indication when power will be restored despite City Power claiming that the estimated time of restoration is 12pm on Thursday.

“Lenasia South substation tripped during the restoration process due to an oil leakage on the transformer. A team is currently on site, topping up the oil. After that, the transformer will be tested before the restoration operation can commence.

“With the work that still needs to be conducted, the team expects to be done and ready to restore by Thursday at 12h00. Areas such as Lenasia South and several extensions will remain off until then,” Mangena said.

