Lepelle responds to water project criticism

Under fire for slow delivery, Lepelle says its leadership overhaul and new contractors are already showing real progress.

The department of water and sanitation under Minister Pemmy Majodina is partly blaming the Lepelle Northern Water board (LNW) for the slow provision of water and the completion of bulk water infrastructure projects in Limpopo.

Lepelle is a state-owned water utility responsible for bulk water provision and the construction of bulk water projects in Limpopo on behalf of the national department.

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo said many of the projects being implemented by LNW are subjected to long delays.

Many Lepelle Northern Water board projects delayed for long

In addition, there is widespread dissatisfaction with the performance of LNW among water service authorities in Limpopo.

He said the department has arranged for Rand Water and Lebalelo Water User Association to provide support to LNW to improve its infrastructure procurement and project and contract management.

He said LNW is also getting support from the Government Technical Advisory Service in the National Treasury to improve its infrastructure procurement.

According to Mahlobo, the Infrastructure Fund is now assisting Lepelle with financial structuring and project management for the Olifantspoort-Ebenezer project.

Mahlobo said the department has reduced the allocation of new projects to Lepelle to enable the agency to focus on the completion of its existing projects, while improving its service to water authorities in Limpopo.

Development Bank of South Africa appointed as implementing agent

Mahlobo said the Development Bank of South Africa has been appointed as implementing agent for the Musina-Zimbabwe water transfer scheme and the Nandoni water treatment plant upgrade.

The agency defended itself, saying since the new leadership took office in 2021, LNW has been on a significant turnaround path.

“From early 2023, LNW has instituted several reforms and operational improvements, particularly in the management and execution of capital projects.

“Many of the older, underperforming contractors have been terminated and new capable service providers have been appointed,” said LNW chief executive officer Cornelius Ruiters.

New appointments delivering measurable progress

Ruiters said the new appointments were delivering measurable progress and projects were now being implemented within budget and on schedule, “a testament to a new culture of professionalism and accountability at LNW”.

“We have also restructured our internal operations, including the establishment of a dedicated engineering division staffed by qualified professionals to oversee all infrastructure projects.”