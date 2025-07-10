Dam level warnings intensify in Mpumalanga

Only one dam recorded a significant improvement, while the others remained stagnant or decreased.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has called on Mpumalanga residents, especially those in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District, to intensify water conservation efforts after the province’s latest dam level report revealed a concerning trend of declining water reserves across multiple facilities.

The warning was announced following the department’s release of its state of reservoirs report this week.

The report shows that while one dam experienced significant improvement, the majority of monitored facilities either maintained current levels or recorded decreases.

Single dam shows improvement amid broader water levels decline

Longmere Dam emerged as the sole success story in the latest reporting period, with water levels surging from 90.7% to 98.2% capacity.

However, this positive development was overshadowed by declining levels at several other key facilities across the province.

“The rest of the listed dams either declined or remained unchanged,” said Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Several dams maintained their previous levels, with Kwena, Buffelskloof and Witklip dams holding steady at 100.2% capacity, while Da Gama Dam remained unchanged at 98.4%.

Major Dams record water level drops

Multiple strategically important dams experienced decreases in their water levels during the reporting period.

According to the department, Blyderivierpoort Dam saw a marginal drop from 100.1% to 100.0%, while Driekoppies Dam decreased from 93.5% to 93.3%.

More significant was the decline at Klipkopjes Dam, which fell from 100.0% to 96.1% capacity.

Other facilities showing decreases included Primkop Dam, which dropped from 100.6% to 100.4%, Inyaka Dam, which declined from 99.0% to 98.4%, and Ohrigstad Dam, which slipped from 76.6% to 76.0%.

The cumulative effect of these changes resulted in Mpumalanga’s average dam levels decreasing from 99.2% to 99.0%.

Water management areas face declining capacity

The province’s water management areas also reflected the broader trend of declining levels.

The Limpopo-Olifants Water Management Area dropped from 94.4% to 94.3%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu Water Management Area decreased from 98.5% to 98.3%.

All three of Mpumalanga’s districts experienced reductions in their water storage levels.

Ehlanzeni District declined from 96.8% to 96.5%, Gert Sibande moved from 99.8% to 99.6%, and Nkangala dropped from 100.4% to 100.3%.

Department emphasises conservation despite high levels

Despite the relatively high capacity levels across most facilities, the department stressed the importance of maintaining conservation efforts, citing South Africa’s ongoing water security challenges.

“While many of these changes may appear marginal, they serve as a reminder that South Africa remains a water-scarce country,” Mavasa stated.

The department emphasised that sustained conservation efforts remain essential for ensuring long-term water supply security across the province.

Residents called to action

Officials have outlined specific steps residents can take to contribute to water conservation efforts.

The public has been encouraged to use water responsibly and implement water-saving measures in their daily routines.

The department has specifically urged residents to address household leaks promptly, eliminate wasteful water practices, and report any infrastructure problems to the relevant authorities.

“Every drop of water counts, and preserving this precious resource is a collective responsibility,” according to the department’s conservation messaging.

