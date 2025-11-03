‘I’m going to die with you’: Lesufi assures AmaPanyaza he won’t abandon them

The premier praised the wardens for their impact in keeping communities safer.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reaffirmed his commitment to the province’s former crime prevention wardens, known as AmaPanyaza, assuring them that their positions remain secure.

Addressing the wardens during a gathering in Johannesburg on Sunday, Lesufi dismissed speculation about their disbandment following a recent report by Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

Gcaleka’s investigation concluded that the Gauteng government’s establishment of AmaPanyaza in 2023 was irregular.

The report stated that the provincial government had acted without a legal framework to recruit, train, or deploy over 8 900 wardens to perform policing duties.

ALSO READ: DA demands answers on Amapanyaza’s legitimacy

According to the findings, the wardens took part in 51 773 police operations — including Operation Shanela — between May and September 2023.

Lesufi announced on the same day the Public Protector report was released that AmaPanyaza would be “repurposed” and undergo training over 36 months to become fully fledged Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) officers.

The DA has since filed a motion of no confidence in the premier, citing the Public Protector’s conclusions.

Lesufi addresses AmaPanyanza

Addressing the wardens on Sunday, Lesufi reiterated that, contrary to reports, the group would not be dissolved.

“Where you’re going to die, I’m going to die with you. I’ll never abandon you because [of] the relationship that I have with you.

“The relationship that I have with you is not the relationship of friendship. It’s a relationship to clean our province against criminals,” he said.

READ MORE: Gauteng government defends Amapanyaza after Mkhwanazi said they were illegal

The premier praised the wardens for their impact in keeping communities safer.

“I’m proud today that the CBD of Johannesburg was a no-go area. People couldn’t even move while speaking on their phones.

“Today, they can do so freely because of your hard work. I’m proud today.

“Those who have stolen cars running away from law enforcement agencies, they found you waiting for them in your deployment.

“You took those cars and gave them back to the rightful owners,” Lesufi said.

[WATCH]: Today Premier Panyaza @Lesufi met with the Crime Traffic Wardens following their operational repositioning. The Premier has expressed his gratitude at the demonstrable efforts by the traffic wardens. #GautengAtWork pic.twitter.com/qv0DNPh0Zt November 2, 2025

Lesufi added that drug dealers “destroying our children” now flee when they see the wardens in their green uniforms.

“I’m proud today that those who were operating illegal scrapyards they’ve shut down those scrapyards because of your presence.

“But what makes me more proud about you is that you don’t have guns, but you’ve taken guns from those who have illegal guns.”

AmaPanyanza’s legal changes

The Gauteng government had previously explained that the crime prevention wardens have since been reclassified as traffic wardens, thus legally assuming the responsibilities of provincial traffic officers.

This followed a December 2023 decision by former justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, who designated the wardens as peace officers. This move granted them the same legal status as Gauteng traffic officers.

READ MORE: Motion of no confidence: Lesufi’s future could be in EFF’s hands

However, the wardens currently do not exercise peace officer powers or carry firearms, as they have not yet been certified by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Consequently, the Public Protector’s report highlighted that AmaPanyaza’s current role remains primarily a learning experience.

Financial controversy

The creation of AmaPanyaza had also drawn scrutiny for its financial implications.

According to the Gauteng Department of Community Safety’s 2022/2023 annual report, R73.9 million was allocated for the partial delivery of vehicles for the wardens.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, a further R78 million was budgeted for vehicles, R17.1 million for uniforms, R23.2 million for training, and R32 million was paid in advance to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for training services.

The Public Protector’s investigation also revealed that an additional R172.8 million was allocated to the department’s budget in November 2022 to support the initiative.

The breakdown included R24 million for hiring 2 000 wardens, R60 million for training, and R43 million for vehicle procurement.

Further allocations included R10 million for leasing four helicopters, R4 million for drones, and R4.32 million for training drone operator pilots.

NOW READ: Lesufi motion of no confidence: DA replies to EFF ultimatum