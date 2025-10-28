Lesufi motion of no confidence: DA’s appeal to the EFF

The EFF wants the DA to retract all negative statements the DA has made about the party and its leaders.

The DA in Gauteng has appealed to the EFF’s morality in its proposed motion of no confidence against Panyaza Lesufi.

Last week, the DA invited the EFF to vote with it in the upcoming motion against Lesufi.

However, in a letter to the DA on Monday, the EFF said it would not engage with the party unless it agreed to several demands.

EFF letter to DA

This includes retracting statements made by DA leaders about the EFF.

“In subsequent pronouncements—including during a high-level meeting at the White House in the United States—your party reiterated that its central role in the GNU is to keep the EFF out of government.

“These statements have consistently defined the EFF as your party’s public enemy number one, while portraying the ANC as a pliant partner with whom you can cooperate.

“It is therefore curious that, despite this posture, you now seek our cooperation to vote your trusted partners out of power in Gauteng.

“The EFF believes that political engagement must be grounded in mutual respect and good faith. For as long as your public pronouncements about the EFF remain in effect, the EFF has no business engaging with your organisation in whatever way, shape, or form.

“If the DA genuinely wishes to demonstrate good faith, it must publicly retract these inflammatory statements and issue a clear apology,” said the EFF’s Gauteng caucus leader, Philip Makwala.

Vote according to conscience?

In response, the DA’s chief whip in Gauteng, Mike Moriarty, told The Citizen that the EFF must use the facts before them to vote.

“The motion of no confidence for us is not just about numbers, but it’s about: is Lesufi fit for office?… We have to ask: if we look at the record, is Lesufi fit for office? And quite frankly, that should be the EFF’s consideration,” he said.

However, Moriarty said he is not in a position to comment on the demands the EFF has made.

“I can give you a direct answer and say it is not my decision to make. All I can tell you is that I know this is about Lesufi’s performance,” he said.

DA’s letter

On 23 October, the DA requested support for the motion of no confidence against Lesufi.

“You may be aware that I have announced my intention to table a motion of no confidence. Such a motion would be ineffective without the support of more than just my own party.

“This motion is tabled sincerely and as a genuine response to the following shortcomings in the premier’s performance, of which you are no doubt aware.

“1. The fiasco surrounding the establishment and implementation of the Gauteng Traffic Wardens (so-called Amapanyaza).

“2. The bloating of various budgets to support the premier’s vanity projects.

“3. The mishandling of sensitive matters, such as the Tembisa Hospital corruption, which has resulted in the tragic loss of Babita Deokaran’s life.

4. The inability to hold the MEC and the HOD of Health accountable, not only for the Tembisa Hospital matter but also for a series of issues within the Departments of Health and Social Development,” said the DA’s Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, in a letter to the EFF Makwala.

The DA said the motion is expected to be discussed at a programming meeting on Thursday, after which a date will be set for its debate.

The MK party has already indicated that it will reject the motion, the ACDP told The Citizen that it is still discussing the motion, and ActionSA said it would support the motion if it has prospects of success. However, ActionSA also criticised the DA’s intentions for bringing the motion.

The ANC said it is lobbying other parties to help it push back the motion against Lesufi.

