Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

DA demands answers on Amapanyaza’s legitimacy

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

4 minute read

12 October 2025

05:41 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

There are fears that the Crime Prevention Wardens are risking their lives.

Panyaza-Crime-DA-Wardens

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi inspects the pass out parade of new Crime Prevention Wardens, 4 June 2023, at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni. The parade marks the end of the training and their deployment into Gauteng communities. They will assist law enforcement officers to fight crime, vandalism, corruption and lawlessness. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The DA in Gauteng is demanding answers from Premier Panyaza Lesufi about the legitimacy of the province’s Crime Prevention Wardens.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhanazi told parliament that the unit is illegal and should not exist.

A day after Mkhwanazi made this statement, the Gauteng provincial government confirmed that the unit has not been incorporated into the Police Act.

“In December 2023, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr. Ronald Lamola, officially designated the Crime Prevention Wardens as Peace Officers in terms of Section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977.

“This legal designation granted them the same legal status as Gauteng traffic officers,” said the provincial government.

The Crime Prevention Wardens are also referred to as Traffic Wardens. But they have also become affectionately known as “Amapanyaza.”

Lesufi should provide clarity

However, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said there are many unanswered questions about the formation of Crime Prevention Wardens.

“From the outset, we questioned the timing of their launch, which was conveniently rolled out on the eve of the 2024 General Elections.

“We questioned where the budget for this unfunded mandate would come from and expressed concerns about the lack of preparedness and training for the members of this programme, putting their lives at risk.

“We also highlighted the unclearly defined roles in crime prevention,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Deokaran’s sacrifice must drive change

Employment status

Msimanga said he also wanted to know why the Crime Prevention Wardens are not permanently employed.

“Currently, Gauteng Traffic Wardens are not permanently employed, and the reason is simple: they do not meet the requirements to become permanently employed peace officers.

“Additionally, they have not received proper training, which prevents them from being accredited,” he said.

Msimanga said even though some of these Crime Prevention Wardens are assigned to work with the police, there are concerns about their safety.

“Furthermore, the DA has it in good authority that there is uneasiness in their relationship with Saps, whereby they sometimes conduct illegal traffic stops because Saps members refuse to collaborate with them, leaving them exposed to attacks,” he said.

Why do we need the Crime Prevention Wardens?

Despite this, the Gauteng government insists that the Crime Prevention Wardens are legal and a necessary structure to help the province fight crime.

“The provincial government created the Traffic Wardens program to support and assist the national police (Saps) in their duties, not to replace them or interfere with the authority of other government bodies.

“This was in response to statistics that showed that the police-to-citizen ratio in the province was one officer for every 541 residents in a population of about 16 million and growing,” said the provincial government.

NOW READ: Gauteng government denies Lesufi’s involvement as Tembisa Hospital prayer day cancelled after backlash

Read more on these topics

Crime Democratic Alliance (DA) Panyaza Lesufi

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime 11-year-old boy shoots farmworker, father arrested
News Senzo Mchunu fights back after police tried to search his house
Politics EFF demands that witnesses be protected after the court frees Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe on bail
News Sars reveals that Lucky Montana offered R5.4m to settle his R55m debt
News Masemola says Zuma and Mthethwa targeted Crime Intelligence over cars being taken away

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp