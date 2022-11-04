Lesufi’s festive season: Drones above and trackers in all cars, guns

Cheryl Kahla

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the province’s festive season campaign (#GPSaferFestiveSeason) in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

The provincial government in Gauteng said the launch was “aimed at educating the public on road safety and ensuring fewer fatalities during this festive season”.

Safer Festive Season campaign

WATCH: Safer Festive Season launch

[WATCH]: The #SaferFestiveSeason launch is underway with Premier @Lesufi marching with members of the law enforcement.



The launch is aimed at educating the public on road safety and ensuring less fatalities during this festive season #GPSaferFestiveSeason pic.twitter.com/V5gp0XtCJv— Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) November 4, 2022

Gauteng under surveillance

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was also in attendance to explain how the plan would be implemented in the province ahead of the festive season.

Mawela said officers are ready for the season ahead and that an additional 6 000 people will be recruited to fight crime in Gauteng.

He promised that Gauteng will have a higher police presence than usual.

Guns with trackers

Meanwhile, Lesufi said all resources in the province would be mobilised to fight crime.

He said all legalised guns will have trackers.

“If it’s lost we can track it for you.”

We will provide additional information on how this would work in due course.

CCTV cameras and giant drones

Lesufi said one “can’t fight crime with toys”. Therefore, CCTV cameras and drones will be installed to “monitor each corner of Gauteng”.

He said the provincial department will procure high-calibre drones “to fly over Gauteng so we can monitor” the province.

He said six helicopters will be made available – one for each region.

The Gauteng Provincial Government led by Premier Panyaza Lesufi handed over the keys of the mobile police stations and new cars to the police in order to ensure a #SaferFestiveSeason. #BootsOnTheGround pic.twitter.com/PPfecAK6hq— GP Department of Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) November 4, 2022

New number plates

During the launch, Lesufi said the current number plate system will also be revamped to prevent crimes committed with vehicles.

The new number plates will, according to Lesufi, “be recognised on the CCTV cameras”.

He also said, “every car registered in Gauteng will have a tracker”.

Again, we will report on the logistics of how such a mammoth task would be undertaken once we have more information.

