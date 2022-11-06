Gauteng police hunting suspect after officer shot at home

Faizel Patel

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after killing a police officer in Mabopane in Tshwane.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the police officer and his family were accosted by a group of criminals at their homestead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Just after midnight in the early hours of Sunday morning, the family was accosted by three males where they were robbed of their belongings. During the ordeal, one suspect and Sergeant Tumelo Losaba were fatally wounded.”

Mathe said the suspects fled the scene.

“A manhunt was launched for the second suspect who drove off in a Grey Audi A3. The third suspect ran away on foot but the brave community of Mabopane came out in their numbers and gave chase, apprehending the 32-year-old suspect.”

“The suspect will be charged with murder and house robbery,” Mathe said

Meanwhile, the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has commended the community of Mabopane for taking a unified stand against crime, violence and disregard for the law.

She said all resources have been mobilised and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the remaining suspect.

“We have mobilised all our resources to track down the remaining suspect. We also would like to thank the community of Mabopane for being active citizens in the fight against crime, the safety and security of our members on and off duty remains a priority for the SAPS and such management continues to review its policies and strategies in place to enhance police safety.”

“Psychologists and Chaplains from the Service’s Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) Unit have been dispatched to provide psychosocial services to the family,” Mathe added.

Mathe has reminded the public of their pivotal role in assisting the police in clamping down on criminality.

“The Saps thus continues to encourage communities to take an active role in the Community Police Forum (CPF) structures in their respective communities. Members of the public are also reminded that in South Africa, any citizen is allowed to effect a citizen’s arrest.”

Mathe said at the time of his death, 41-year-old Losaba was attached to the Rapid Rail Police Unit at the Mabopane Corridor.

“The Saps sends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late member and wishes all affected comfort. The Acting National Commissioner will later this afternoon at around 2pm visit the crime scene,” she said.

