Limpopo: Candidate for mayor faces charges of intimidation

A person who the Limpopo ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) wants to become mayor of the Lephalale local municipality in the Waterberg region is allegedly in trouble with the law.

Limpopo police confirmed yesterday that the PEC’s choice, Aaron Mokgehle, is being sought by the police to answer to a charge of intimidation.

An intimidation charge was laid at Lephalale police station in 2019 by someone who alleged Mokgehle had intimidated him.

The charge was withdrawn in 2020 but reinstated this year, The Citizen has learnt. Yesterday, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo conformed Mokgehle is facing a charge of intimidation.

“He has been summonsed and served with court papers to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court to answer allegations of intimidation,” said Mojapelo.

Attempts to solicit comment from Mokgehle were fruitless as his phone was off.

Mokgehle was then sent text messages asking for comment but at by time of going to print, he had not yet responded. Mojapelo said Mokgehle was accused by a complainant in Lephalale of intimidating him in an incident in February 2019.

Mojapelo said he is expected to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on 30 November 2022. Yesterday, a council sitting could not deliver the business of the day because of the brouhaha concerning the matter raised by councillors.

The sitting was poised to nominate and elect Mokgehle as new Lephalale mayor.

Spokesperson for the ANC in the Waterberg region Seraka Mapeka said the meeting could not conclude its business because municipal officials, working in cahoots with a faction, switched off electricity at the municipal premises.

“In light of this, the sitting was postponed. The council is to reconvene today at 8am. We are working round the clock to bring those who sabotaged the sitting to book,” said Mapeka.

Several councillors who spoke to The Citizen said it will take a miracle for Lephalale to get a mayor. The councillors, who asked to speak on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said they would make it difficult for the ANC to “impose a mayor” on them.

“This man has a criminal case to answer to. He therefore cannot be our mayor,” said one councillor.

According to the 2017 Naserc ANC conference resolution, any party member facing criminal charges must step aside from ANC activities until proven innocent by a court of law.

