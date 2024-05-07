Police on manhunt after shooting and robbery at Savannah Mall in Polokwane

Two men acted quickly, shooting a victim without warning and taking his money bag at the busy mall in Polokwane.

Police in Polokwane are on a large-scale manhunt for two unknown suspects after they allegedly shot a man at Savannah Mall before taking his money

The robbery occurred on Monday morning.

Shot without warning

“It is reported that a 48-year-old male victim departed from Limpopo Cash and Carry Supermarket to deposit a substantial amount of cash at Savannah Mall,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Upon his arrival at the entrance of the mall, the victim was confronted by two unknown males in possession of firearms.

“One of the suspects unexpectedly shot the victim on the right foot and he threw the money bag on the floor. Another suspect managed to take the bag and the duo ran away.”

The victim took out his licensed firearm and fired several shots at the suspects, who returned fire while running to their vehicle.

“The duo subsequently managed to flee the scene with a substantial amount of cash, while driving in a white Hyundai SUV motor vehicle.”

Ledwaba said anyone with information about the suspects or the case that could assist police, should contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Ragophala on 082 729 0171, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station or use the MySAPS App.

Man shoots at four women in Durban

Last week, police in Durban launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly shot at five people, killing one and injuring three.

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the shooting happened outside a house on Adelaide Tambo Road in Durban North.

Four women had asked a man to accompany them to a nearby shopping centre but when they got into a vehicle, another man emerged and fired shots at them.

“One woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, whereas the other women were rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” Netshiunda said.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.