Limpopo entrepreneur lends a helping hand to needy youth

Limpopo entrepreneur Ronny Shishongwe’s foundation offers financial aid to struggling youth, helping them with study fees and career opportunities.

A construction mogul in Limpopo has opened his heart and his wallet to help youth from poor families to further their studies and pursue other interests.

Ronny Shishongwe of Phiring Village in Sekhukhune launched the Shishongwe Foundation at the weekend, where those in need will get financial help.

The foundation has already assisted a number of youth with study fees and also those struggling to make it in showbiz.

Foundation assisting youth from poor families

One of them is Mini Miss Planet Ndaloenhle Sibanyoni, 10, who has been to East Africa in Uganda, Europe in Bulgaria and Florida in the United States, where she won prestigious titles in modelling and fashion parades.

Ndaloenhle made it to the competitions through the financial assistance from the foundation.

Ndaloenhle said she was pleased to be associated with the foundation.

“When I entered the pageant, my parents had no money. But before we gave up, there came a Good Samaritan in the name of Ronny Shishongwe,” she said.

“He offered to sponsor my trips. I did not know how to pay him back.

“But when I brought the Mini Miss Planet back home, he was so happy that he even said the crown was my payback,” she said.

Mini Miss Planet helped by Shishongwe

Her mother Poppy said: “I never thought we still have people with good hearts in our communities. I am so grateful to Shishongwe and his family for helping my child.

“I am calling for other business people and ordinary citizens to plough back into communities they live in. That way, we will all grow as a society.”

Shishongwe said: “I know the colour of poverty. When my mother died in my arms some years ago, I knew that I must start to hustle.”

He said he started a shoe-mending business in the streets of Burgersfort in Mpumalanga. The business was however slow and he could not make money.

“My first wife left me. I married another woman and she also left me. I then stocked demo tyres at Marabastad in Pretoria.

“After years of grovelling, I registered a construction and services company, working with municipalities around Limpopo.”

Shishongwe moved from construction to mining

Shishongwe said when the business started flourishing, he branched into mining.

“Our region has more than 40 mining houses and I can proudly say today that I am better now financially, than I was in 2010.

“I can also proudly say now I have enough to help other people, especially the needy, the orphaned, those without a roof over their heads with children and extended families, those who cannot afford exorbitant tertiary fees and those who failed to get bursaries to pursue their studies.”

