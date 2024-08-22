Gauteng Youth Brigade planning shutdown of major highway after Lesufi snub

The movement represents 32,000 teaching assistants who were part of several government programmes.

The Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) refuses to remove its thorns from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s side.

The former teaching assistants have been unemployed since the end of July and are aiming to step up their protest until they are granted an audience with the premier.

After a sit-in at the Department of Education and dead-end talks with officials, their next step will be an attempt to shut down the N3 on 29 August.

Promises must be kept

The GYB protestors base their complaints on a speech given by Lesufi in February where he said their contracts would be made permanent following the 29 May elections.

“Despite numerous attempts to engage with the premier and several government officials, the GYB has been met with lies, delays and silence,” stated GYB Secretary Sihle Mzizi.

The group has issued demands to the education departments and the premier’s office, saying it will not hesitate to follow through if the deadline, on 28 August, is not met.

“We are willing to face any consequences, including police action, because we are already suffering the harsh realities of unemployment and poverty,” stated Mzizi.

Lesufi claims national plans are coming

During the debate on his opening of legislature speech, Lesufi said Gauteng was the only province willing to assist those who had been affected by the national government’s decision to terminate contracts for teaching assistants

“As this provincial government, we had nothing to do with teaching assistants in 2020, that was a programme of national government,”

“When national government terminated contracts of these children, across the country, we were the only province to stand up to assist 32,000 children so that they are not hit by unemployment,”

He reiterated an early claim that national funding must be found for the programme and was happy to state this was in the pipeline.

“So, there is now a programme on how we will deal with this particular matter and those who have appointed these young people will outline the new recruitment process,” concluded the premier.

Insufficient for GYB

Based on Lesufi’s debate speech, as well as a television appearance earlier in the week, the GYB secretary was still unimpressed.

“He continues to downplay the severity of the situation and shift the blame, rather than taking responsibility and offering concrete solutions,” Mzizi told The Citizen.

“The premier’s lack of empathy and understanding for the 32,000 young people affected by his broken promises is appalling.

“We need action, not empty words. The GYB will continue to fight for their rights and demand accountability from the government” he concluded.

The Citizen reached out to the premier’s office for comment, with spokesperson Sizwe Pamla saying there was nothing additional to add to the premier’s sentiments in the Gauteng Legislature.

