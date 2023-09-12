Limpopo liquor traders given until July 2024 to covert licences

Failure to convert during the allocated timeframe would lead to licences lapsing.

Limpopo’s economic development, environment and tourism department has issued provincial notice 440 of 2023 demanding that current liquor licence holders must convert their licences to the new Limpopo Liquor Act No.5 of 2009 by 31 July, 2024.

Departmental MEC Rodgers Monama said the conversion was compulsory for every liquor licence holder by the deadline set by the department in line with the recently adopted Liquor Act.

Monama said the window period would allow them to convert their licences within months. Monama warned that failing to convert during the allocated timeframe would lead to licences lapsing.

This follows a decision last week by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane to dismiss an urgent court application by the Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association for the application of the Act to be nullified.

Last Thursday, the court dismissed the application with costs. The application was seeking urgent suspension of the implementation of the new Limpopo Liquor Act, as well as the suspension of two regulations within it.

The complainants argued that there had not been thorough public consultations and that the implementation of the Act would see more business in Limpopo collapse.

The new Act stipulates that all liquor outlets must be closed by midnight. Monama said all processes were followed, inclusive of public consultations.

“During this process no objections were received by the department from stakeholders or members of the public prior to the implementation phase.”

The court did not reverse any of the regulations within the Act and did not find any wrongdoing by the department in processes leading up to the implementation phase. Furthermore, the court did not reverse new licence renewal pricing outlined in the Act.

