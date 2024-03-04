Pick n Pay supermarket, liquor outlet equipment, fixtures up for sale

Shopfittings, fixtures and equipment from a PnP supermarket and liquor store outlet will be sold via PVA timed-online auction this month.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) will host a timed online auction where the fittings, fixtures and equipment of a Craighall Park Pick n Pay Supermarket and Pick n Pay Liquor will be sold individually.

That’s the word from PVA’s Werner Burger, who says timed auctions provide an ideal platform for buyers to place considered bids.

“Considering the current competitiveness of the retail, food and beverages industries, the upcoming auction presents an opportunity for retailers, caterers, restaurateurs or bakers to pick up otherwise costly capital equipment for a fraction of the cost of new or second-hand marketplaces.”

Assets to be sold include, among many others: Assorted multi-tier upright food display fridges, food display bain-marie, and single- and double-sided steel gondola shelving.

Assorted walk-in fridge/freezers with shelving.

Bakery assets include a bun divider, bread roller, dough roller and dough mixer.

Butchery assets such as sausage fillers, meat mincers and bandsaws. It must be noted that no trade stock is included in the sale.

“Buyers have the luxury of parking a bid while doing their homework to determine a fair price for CapEx equipment, and adjust before the bids close. That way, there’s no risk of outpricing yourself on shopfitting,” says Burger.

The auction will commence at 10am on Monday 11 March and concludes at 12 noon the following Monday, 18 March.

Interested bidders are encouraged to view the assets at 369 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park, on 11 and 12 March between 9am and 3pm, and on 18 March (from 9am to 12 noon).

Auction details and registration are available at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za, web reference 1483.