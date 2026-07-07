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Limpopo police wants answers on why funeral vehicle had Saps logo

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

7 July 2026

11:04 am

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Investigation launched after police insignia appeared on undertaker's car during officer's funeral in Giyani.

Acting provincial commissioner of Limpopo orders immediate investigation into unauthorised use of Saps insignia on funeral vehicle in Giyani

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Limpopo police launched an investigation after the official South African Police Service (Saps) logo was found branded on a funeral undertaker’s vehicle during the funeral of a deceased Saps member.

The service was held in the Giyani policing area for the officer, who had been attached to the Gauteng Head Office.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers ordered the probe be carried out immediately.

“We wish to state categorically that Saps did not authorise the use of its official logo or insignia on the funeral vehicle,” he said.

He added that the emblem is protected by law.

“It may only be used with the necessary authorisation in accordance with applicable legislation and Saps prescripts.”

Police extend condolences while distancing themselves from incident

Despite the unauthorised branding, Saps offered sympathy to those affected by the officer’s death.

Scheepers said the organisation extended its “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of the deceased member, while making clear that the police service had no hand in how the vehicle was branded.

He confirmed that investigators would now work to establish exactly how the insignia ended up on the car.

“We will engage all relevant stakeholders, including the funeral service provider, to determine how this unauthorised branding occurred,” Scheepers said.

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He warned that Saps would take a firm stance against any misuse of its identity, stating, “Saps will not tolerate the misuse of its official insignia or any conduct that creates the impression that such use was sanctioned by the organisation.”

Scheepers said administrative and legal steps would follow if the investigation found that laws or internal police regulations had been broken.

He stressed that protecting the organisation’s name remained a priority, saying Saps remained “committed to protecting the integrity, image and reputation of the South African Police Service.”

Saps also issued a broader warning to funeral service providers, businesses and the public, reminding them that reproducing or displaying Saps logos, insignia, uniforms or official police markings without authorisation was prohibited and could amount to a contravention of the law and Saps policy.

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Giyani Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS)

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