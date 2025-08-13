Limpopo reels from GBVF and ritual murder surge

More than 10 horrific GBVF murders in just 10 days have rocked Limpopo, with authorities now fearing a link to ritual killings.

A surge in gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and, possibly, ritual murder cases in the Vhembe region and Limpopo at large has prompted premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba to convene an urgent special extended executive council meeting in Polokwane.

The meeting was called to discuss plans to turn the situation around. Ramathuba said the increase started at the beginning of August, which is Women’s Month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a stern warning against perpetrators of GBVF during a Women’s Day event at Nkowankowa Stadium, outside Tzaneen, at the weekend.

Ramathuba expressed devastation and anger at these gruesome crimes and said action must be taken as a matter of urgency.

Disturbing murder statistics emerge

Recently, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo reported that more than 10 horrific GBVF murder cases have taken place in the province in just in 10 days.

“There is something wrong in our province, especially in the Vhembe district. Such horrific murders cannot be [normal],” Ramathuba said.

“We have lost our moral compass and substantial intervention is needed to halt this alarming trend.”

Ritual murder fears in Vhembe

The premier said it was of concern that some of these cases seemed to be linked to ritual murders.

Among the recent incidents was the murder of a woman, who was aged 34, and her two-year-old daughter in Vhembe police district.

They were reported missing on 19 May. A 55-year-old male suspect from Makuleke village was arrested.

Suspects linked to horrific case

Police investigations then led to the homestead of a 38-year-old traditional healer in Muraga village. The two will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the traditional healer was allegedly found in possession of the missing heads of the two victims.

A charge of possession of human tissue will be added against the 38-year-old male suspect,” she said.

Multiple arrests and ongoing investigations

In addition, another two male suspects, Tshilidzi Phalandwa, 43, from Malavuwe village, and Balangani Sedzani Tshivhombedze, 32, from Ha-Lambani Masetoni village, were linked through investigations to the murders of the mother and child.

They were arrested and appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on 1 August.

The two men were remanded in custody and the matter was postponed for further investigations to yesterday.

