Pigsty murders: Accused who claims he was forced to feed women’s bodies to pigs is discharged

One of the three men accused of killing two women and throwing their bodies in a pigsty in Limpopo has been “discharged” until the trial, where he will be testifying as a state witness.

Limpopo pig farmer Zackariah Olivier, his co-accused Rudolph de Wet, and Zimbabwean national William Musoro returned to the Polokwane High Court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi told The Citizen the murder case was postponed to 6 to 17 October 2025 for trial.

“Zackariah Olivier and William Musoro have been remanded in custody, while Rudolph de Wet has been discharged.

“In terms of Section 204 [Criminal Procedures Act], we will determine if he tells the truth about what happened. If he is telling the truth, he will be released. If not, he will be remanded back into custody and face trial,” Malabi said.

Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act of South Africa allows a witness, who may be implicated in a crime, to testify against other accused persons in exchange for potential indemnity from prosecution.

During the brief proceedings earlier this month, the 20-year-old De Wet, a supervisor on the farm, turned state witness and testified that Olivier shot and killed the two women.

De Wet is expected to testify that he was “under duress” when he was forced to throw their bodies into the pig enclosure, which the animals fed on, according to his lawyer and the state prosecutor.

Charges against De Wet are expected to be dropped when he begins his testimony as a state witness.

The 50-year-old Musora and the 60-year-old Olivier have yet to enter a plea and remain behind bars.

Olivier, De Wet and Musora are facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, defeating the administration of justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Musora, who is a Zimbabwean national, faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

Olivier, De Wet and Musora are accused of killing Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu before dumping their bodies in a pigsty at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng, outside Polokwane, in August.

It is the state’s case that Makgato and Ndlovu went to the farm to collect expired food that the pigs were eating.

They were then allegedly fatally shot and dumped into the pigsty, where the animals consumed their bodies.

