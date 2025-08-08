GBV: Are we losing this war?

With campaign after campaign on gender-based violence, it looks like nothing changes and, instead, things get worse.

South Africa is not winning the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), experts say.

Statistics from the SA Police Service (Saps) show that 5 578 women and 1 656 children were murdered in the year ending March 2024, while 966 women were murdered in the first quarter of 2024-25 – a 7.9% increase from the previous year over the same period.

In the first quarter of this year, 10 688 rapes were reported, a 0.3% increase from the previous year over the same period.

GBV cases are rising

In the first quarter of 2024, 13 452 total sexual offences were reported, while in the same period this year there was a 21% increase in contact sexual offences.

Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of the feminist organisation Wise4Afrika, said what allegedly happened to a nurse at Clicks recently, see opposite page, was not an isolated incident because many women who experience sexual harassment in the workplace are ignored when reporting it.

“They are ignored, ridiculed and abused because people don’t believe them. Their words and memories are viewed as untrustworthy, marked by a deep, pervasive and enduring prejudice.

“Employers must foster a culture in which women are treated as equals and colleagues show mutual respect. The entire leadership of her organisation has failed her, especially the human resources department.”

Employers should deal with sexual harassment in the workplace by displaying courageous leadership, encouraging and supporting bystander interventions and training that is interactive periodically, ensuring prompt, appropriate responses to reports and providing transparency in processes and outcomes.”

Madumise-Pajibo said the nurse’s allegations paint a picture of institutional failure and retaliation.

Clicks nurse alleges workplace retaliation after reporting harassment

She said it’s concerning that the nurse’s report of sexual harassment seemingly fell on deaf ears and instead of receiving support, she allegedly faced sidelining and unauthorised salary deductions.

Linda Motloung, a nurse from Tsakane Clicks Clinic in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, said her relationship with management soured after she reported sexual harassment.

“This case underscores the need for robust policies and procedures to handle workplace harassment, ensuring victims are protected and perpetrators are held accountable,” Madumise-Pajibo said.

“That she’s now seeking a restraining order against senior employees highlights the severity of the situation.”

She said law enforcement officers were often highly compromised in matters of sexual violence and domestic violence.

“If the system is this contaminated, the only option available is to dismantle that contaminated system and start anew with a system that promotes servant leadership, integrity, accountability, meritocracy and swift and prompt action when these values are trampled upon and compromised.”

Protection orders useless because men continue to abuse women

She said protection orders were useless because men continued to abuse women, even when they had protection orders.

GBV activist Prince Ntsikelelo Soga, the executive director of the organisation I Am That Man, said: “GBV is claiming the lives and dignity of thousands of women and children.

“Despite national strategies and public outcries, the violence continues – and worsens. Why are we failing? Firstly, the justice system is weak. Police often mishandle cases, investigations are delayed and conviction rates are low. Survivors face secondary trauma when reporting, and many simply give up.

“Secondly, patriarchal culture protects abusers. Harmful norms teach men to dominate and silence women. GBV is often seen as a private matter, not a crime.

“Although SA has strong policies like the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence and femicide, implementation is poor. Shelters are few, support services are underfunded and coordination between sectors is weak.”

Also commenting on the case of the nurse, labour analyst Bukani Mngoma said employers were obligated by law to take sexual harassment allegations seriously, as it is now regarded as unfair discrimination.

Unfair discrimination

Mngoma said the employer must have a sexual harassment policy in place to guide the behaviour of employees towards each other.

Any sexual harassment allegation must be immediately investigated, including putting the complainant on paid leave and also offering counselling where needed, or even suspending the alleged perpetrator pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The employer should take all the blame for the suffering of an employee who made an allegation of sexual harassment.

“The employee can sue the employer for vicarious liability. “The other advice to consider is the option of resigning and then claiming constructive dismissal.

“The employee can also file a criminal complaint.”

Lisa Schickerling, DA deputy spokesperson on police, said South Africa was not winning the fight against GBV.

SA is losing fight against GBV

She said the country was failing because of chronic underresourcing of Saps, a collapsing justice system and a lack of political will to enforce the laws.

“Out of 1 154 police stations, only 134 have dedicated GBV desks, meaning most victims have no access to specialised support.

“Despite the president signing the revised GBV laws into effect, the national council on gender-based violence and femicide has still not been established and police are not arresting perpetrators, as required under the law.

“Survivors are failed at every step, from being turned away at police stations, to courts granting bail to repeat abusers, to growing DNA backlogs delaying justice.

“The DA continues to demand real reform, enforcement and accountability, not more empty promises.”

Saps national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police were working around the clock to address the GBVF crisis, but she did not elaborate.