LIVE | Ramaphosa in Russia: Quest for peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Russia on Saturday, bolstering an African delegation’s resolve to mediate peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

His arrival in Russia’s cultural capital, Saint Petersburg, followed productive talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by other African leaders from Zambia, Senegal, and Comoros, is spearheading a mission to instigate peace talks surrounding the 16-month conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In his discussion with Putin today, Ramaphosa will emphasise the importance of the United Nations Charter and the necessity of respecting nations’ sovereignty.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson caught in lie

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magweny faced backlash for denying the Kyiv air raid, saying on Friday he “didn’t hear the sirens or the explosions.”

His comment was lapped up by Russian state media and spread as supposed as proof of a fabricated missile assault.

This, in turn, sparked widespread criticism on social media, with British journalist Oz Katerji placing Magwenya on his ‘biggest liars in the world’ list.

