Daily news update: Presidential spokesperson’s lie, Ramaphosa in Russia, Father’s Day

In today’s daily news update: President Ramaphosa is in Russia to meet with President Putin. Meanwhile, SA’s presidential spokesperson was caught in a lie when he denied ‘hearing missile sirens’ in Kyiv.

Vincent Magwenya ‘biggest liar’

Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, faced significant backlash after casting doubt about the Russian missile attack in Kyiv on Friday.

Photo: Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya. Photo: GCIS

Prominent foreign correspondents, officials and analysts labelled his tweet (included below) as ‘deliberate misinformation’.

Magwenya – who landed Kyiv on Friday, June 16, as part of an African peace initiative – said after the widely reported air raid: Strangely, we didn’t hear the sirens or explosions.

Ramaphosa in Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Russia this Saturday, leading an assembly of African leaders committed to encouraging peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

President Ramaphosa arrives in St. Petersburg, Russia for the continuation of the Peace Mission for Ukraine and Russia. Photo supplied: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

Ramaphosa’s touchdown at the St. Petersburg international airport just before 3pm follows after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

The delegation of African leaders will be conferring with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to forge a peaceful resolution to the ongoing 16-month conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

What makes a good dad?

Father’s Day allows us to express our love, gratitude and admiration for the men who have played a vital role in our lives.

Father with his daughter. Picture: iStock

It is a day dedicated to honouring the legends among us, the fathers who have made an indelible impact and shaped us into the individuals we are.

With a strong belief in the importance of father figures, skincare brand Clere For Men has taken the meaning of the word legend and unpacked it into the five qualities.

Koedoespoort explosion

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, a transformer explosion at the Koedoespoort Substation in Gauteng caused significant damage.

Photo: City of Tshwane

The incident impacted a nearby transformer and resulted in power outages across Regions 2, 3, and 6 of the City of Tshwane district.

Tshwane Emergency Services mobilised resources from two fire stations to respond to the emergency.

Meghan Markle’s podcast

Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes with Meghan‘ did not receive a green light for another season after running for only one series.

Spotify drops Meghan Markle’s podcast. Picture: Twitter

Prince Harry and Markle will also not receive the full $20 million (R363 772 800,00) payout from their deal with Spotify. This as they did not meet the productivity benchmark required to receive the full payout.

In a joint statement, the couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, and Spotify said they mutually agreed to part ways.

