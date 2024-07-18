LIVE UPDATES: Politicians gather for the opening of Parliament

Keep up to date with the opening of Parliament with our live blog.

The National Assembly will officially open on Thursday night at the Cape Town City Hall after the installation of the seventh administration. Photo:X/@GovernmentZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a joint meeting of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday, officially kicking off the five-year parliamentary cycle.

Several roads have been closed ahead of the ceremony and security is tight around the Cape Town City Hall.

Politicians are set to walk the carpet ahead of his address, with fashion police also on high alert.

Ramaphosa is set to outline his government’s plan for the next five years, including the resolutions of a recent policy conference with coalition partners.

Follow along with proceedings below:

The latest government contains several different political parties in the form of a Government of National Unity.

It comes on the day that the nation celebrates anti-Apartheid icon and former president Nelson Mandela.