Zuma foundation cannot rule out ‘possibility of Zuma being assassinated.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has said it cannot rule out the “possibility” of former President Jacob Zuma being assassinated.

The foundation raised the concerns following the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday in a chaotic and shocking incident that fuelled political tensions ahead of the US presidential election.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the attempted assassination of Trump was a “stark reminder” of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance.

Spokesperson for the Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi in a post on WhatsApp and X said the foundation has been “mulling” over the failed assassination attempt of Trump.

“Evil plans to do the same to Prez Zuma cannot be ruled out. The foundation is urging the Presidency to enhance government-provided security measures to ensure president Zuma’s safety.”

— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 17, 2024

In March, the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) expressed concerns about the safety of its leader after he escaped unscathed in a dramatic car accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The crash happened shortly before 7pm on a road in Eshowe, heading to his Nkandla homestead after a night of campaigning for the MK party.

While the MK party leader was rushed to safety, the party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela, at the time said it was not Zuma’s first car accident.

“Two car accidents in a space of a year and a half, both accidents committed by purported “drunk drivers” who manage to drive directly into president Zuma’s motorcade. This looks like a deliberate attempt to assassinate president Zuma.”

The MK party at the time demanded more VIP protection for the former president following the accident.

However, the police ministry dismissed the demands with spokesperson Lirandzu Themba saying: “Following a thorough briefing to the ministry by the management of the South African Police Service (Saps), the Minister of Police General Bheki Cele is satisfied that the current security deployed for the protection of Mr Zuma is sufficient and on a par with other former heads of states.

“The ministry finds the call made by the uMkhonto We Sizwe party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela; for the Minister of Police to be ‘questioned on Jacob Zuma’s security details’ reckless and out of order,” Themba said.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on charges of drunk, reckless, and negligent driving after he crashed into the former president ‘s official armoured state vehicle.

