90% of disabled people in South Africa are still unemployed

The disabled struggle with basics such as transport, healthcare and education.

Picture for illustration purposes. (Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP)
There's little to celebrate this International Disability Awareness Day as 90% of disabled people in South Africa are still unemployed. Changes need to be made Entities have to look at disabilities on a bigger spectrum, paraplegic Deon Torris said. “Schools and the working environment need to be made more accessible for the disabled.” The disabled struggle with basics such as transport, healthcare and education, Torris said. “Shops don't cater for people with disabilities. There are objects in the shops that make it difficult for us to move,” he said. Most public places were not always suitable for persons with disabilities,...

