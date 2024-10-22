Playing marimba helps pupils improve learning skills – teacher at deaf school

Marimba teacher Mthokozisi Sibisi believes learning marimba boosts creativity, self-confidence, and concentration in children.

“I wish every child could learn how to play marimba music because it is good for their mindset,” said Mthokozisi Sibisi, a marimba teacher from MCK Special School for the Deaf in Lenasia, south of Soweto.

Marimba is popular around the world. There are famous marimba music festivals such as Education Africa Marimba and Steelpan Festival that accommodates over 2 000 artists from all of South Africa’s provinces, as well as those coming from Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Marimba develops self-confidence

Sibisi, who hails from Katlehong in the East Rand, teaches music as an extra-mural activity for all grades. Most of his pupils are part of the group comprising the marimba band that he leads.

The Citizen recently visited Sibisi’s music class and found his trainees admiring marimba instruments, while Sibisi was outside.

When he noticed that there were visitors, he immediately came back to the class and agreed to be interviewed.

“I enjoy teaching music to young children. It does not feel like a job to me. It’s like a hobby.

“Since the school deals with pupils with special needs, teaching them how to play marimba assists them in developing self-confidence.

“It also helps them to be creative, especially to get a good grasp of their lessons,” he said.

Education Africa Marimba Project’s website emphasises that teaching children how to play marimba music enhances their concentration and listening skills.

VIDEO: Deaf pupils encouraged to embrace 4IR skills for future careers

Teaching others to teach others

“Since I started teaching three years ago, I have had several band members who were deaf.

“Sometimes it was hard to teach them because they could not hear the sound, but with the assistance of my colleagues who have a better understanding of their condition, I managed to train them.

“Another thing that I like about this kind of art is that it contributes to job creation because aspirant facilitators are trained in one of the hubs so that they can go out to train community members and other interested people.”

Sibisi, who is a music performance graduate, said he started learning music while he was in primary school and has never looked back.

The 28-year-old teacher joined the marimba music hub some years back.

They were trained to play the instruments and also how to impart the knowledge to other people.

One of his trainees, Owami Mkoma, 14, said: “I am happy that they allowed me to be part of the marimba band.

“When I grow up I would like to teach other children how to play marimba.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa refers Copyright Bill for visually impaired to ConCourt