Load shedding crisis: Govt seeking legal opinion on declaration of state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa says work is already underway within government to establish whether the legal requirements for the declaration of a national state of disaster are met.

Ramaphosa announced this in his closing remarks at the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) Lekgotla at the Esselenpark Conference Centre in Gauteng on Monday evening.

“This lekgotla has provided clear direction on what needs to be done to end the energy crisis as a matter of extreme urgency, and to establish a firm foundation for energy security and sustainability into the future,” said Ramaphosa.

“As the ANC, we have undertaken to playing an active role in mobilising all sections of society behind an urgent Energy Action Plan. There is clear direction from the lekgotla that we must resolve the immediate task of load shedding within a much shorter timeframe than what has been projected, and has set out the actions to achieve that.

“There was talk about a National State of Disaster, like what we did when we faced Covid-19, and there is broad agreement that we should proceed in that direction.

“Work is already underway within government to establish whether the legal requirements for the declaration of a national state of disaster are met and what specific actions we would be empowered to undertake to urgently resolve load shedding within the framework of a National State of Disaster.”

National shutdown

The president’s address comes a day after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced it would engage with the taxi industry on its plans to shut down the country in March, in a protest against load shedding.

The party will also demand Ramaphosa’s resignation.

EFF leader Julius Malema said no train, bus or truck will be moving across the country on the day. There will be no learning at schools and all major roads will be closed, except for emergency services.

“We are going to switch on the lights because we are going to remove the man who switches off the light. Our freedom was stolen by Ramaphosa and the ANC and it shall be returned to South Africans on March 20 2023. It is the beginning of bringing down ANC and Ramaphosa.”

DA demands end to load shedding

Last Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) painted the streets of Johannesburg blue during its march to Luthuli House, demanding an end to the load shedding crisis.

DA supporters marched against the electricity crisis and tariff increases which they say were engineered by the ANC.

On Sunday, Eskom announced that stage 4 load shedding would be implemented until further notice, after a number of unit breakdowns at different power stations.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde