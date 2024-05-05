Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 and A35 mid-rangers

The mid-range options surfaced earlier in the year, but are now available to purchase in SA.

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy A 55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G midrange smartphones featuring talented Amapiano artist and dance sensation, Kamo Mphela as the new ambassador.

At a media event held in Johannesburg on Friday, the unveiling of the new campaign marked the ongoing evolution of the Galaxy A Series portfolio.

Rap titan Cassper Nyovest who recently got married passed on the baton to Mphela.

Additionally, the campaign introduces Youngsta CPT, Cape Town’s hip-hop artist, lyricist and songwriter to add his own flair to the mix.

Influencers

Kgomotso Mosiane, marketing lead for mobile eXperience at Samsung said the campaign encapsulates a moment the company passed while also looking into the future.

“Cassper Nyovest has been a great partner not only to Samsung, but to the Galaxy A Series as he hands the baton to the next generation of awesome.

With Samsung operating in a competitive midrange mobile phone segment, the South Korean company along with many other brands are turning to celebrities and influencers to give them the edge over their competitors.

The A series has been popular with the Gen Z’s sharing everything on social media platforms.

Gen Z’s

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones boast an array of features tailored to meet the needs of today’s users and content creators with a 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP main, 5MP macro camera on the A55 for that Instagram posts.

Battery life is critical in any mobile phone and the Galaxy A Series features two-day battery life with a 5 000mAh power cell, but the lack of wireless charging is a damper, though understandable, given their midrange positioning.

The Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G are rated as IP67. Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to one meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes

The A55 carries a recommended price tag of R11 499 and R8 999 for the A35.

