Load shedding reduction at a price: Creecy allows Eskom to exceed emissions limit

Faizel Patel

Eskom’s plans to restore lost generation capacity at its Kusile Power Station while constructing temporary stacks, will allow the resumption of generation capacity of 2100MW which will reduce the country’s exposure to load shedding by two levels.

This is according the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy.

Exemption

Creecy on Wednesday announced that Eskom has been granted an exemption from the lengthy process required to amend its Atmospheric Emission License, subject to certain strict conditions.

The exemption in terms of Section 59 of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act (NEMAQA) was granted on 14 March 2023.

This was in response to an application Creecy had received in relation to the Kusile Power Station, which was brought due to the urgent need to alleviate the electricity crisis in the country.

Concerns and temporary solution

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s spokesperson Albi Modise told The Citizen that Eskom’s request pertains to a temporary solution to restore lost generation capacity at its Kusile Power Station while a damaged stack undergoes repairs which are due for completion in December 2024.

“The minister is fully aware of the health and associated impacts of exposure to sulphur dioxide emissions, particularly on communities in close proximity to coal-fired power stations is an area of concern.

“It was a difficult decision for her firstly because of the energy hunger while considering the health of the people. The fact that by doing what we have done now, we would be assisting Eskom in making sure that they are able to bring increased generation capacity which will have a positive impact and ability to reduce load shedding,” Modise said.

ALSO READ: Eskom shuts down Kusile unit after system failure

Modise said the temporary solution proposed for Kusile envisages that Eskom will operate the temporary stacks without the use of the Flue Gas Desulphurisation mechanism for a period of 13 months.

Eskom’s Kusile Power Plant flue gas duct failed. Photo: Eskom

This will likely cause increased sulphur dioxide emissions during this period exceeding the current applicable limit contained in Kusile’s Atmospheric Emission License.

He said Eskom must now apply to the National Air Quality Officer for a once-off postponement with the compliance time frames for minimum emission standards for new plants.

This once-off postponement with the compliance time frames can only be valid until 31 March 2025.

Conditions

Modise said the exemption has been granted in terms of Section 59(1) of NEMAQA subject to certain conditions.

“Eskom is expected to issue a public notice in two national newspapers explaining reasons for their application because it’s a national entity and must conduct a public participation process subject to a curtailed time frame of 14 days.”

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s said Eskom is also expected to report to Creecy and the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in the National Assembly on the progress of its repair to the west stack.

“It must undertake measures to mitigate against the exposure of its employees and surrounding communities to harm which, at a minimum, must include independent health screenings and referral to appropriate public health facilities for treatment where necessary,” the department said.

Kusile

Eskom shutdown a unit of the Kusile Power Station due to a system failure in November 2022.

The power utility explained that the duct is similar to a chimney, providing a channel for exhausting gases from the power station.

Eskom, at the time, said it anticipated that the Kusile unit may be offline for a few months.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, Eskom has reduced load shedding to lower a stage on Wednesday.

“Due to some improvements in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours, stage 3 load shedding will remain in force until further notice. Eskom will provide an update as soon as any significant changes occur,” said the parastatal’s interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

ALSO READ: Eskom looks forward to working with Ramokgopa as load shedding reduced for weekend